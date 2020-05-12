Log in
Chancellor extends furlough scheme until October 2020

05/12/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme will remain open until the end of October, the Chancellor announced today. The scheme will continue to apply across all regions and sectors in the UK economy. Furloughed workers across the UK will continue to receive 80% of their current salary, up to £2,500.

From the start of August, furloughed workers will be able to return to work part-time with employers being asked to pay a percentage towards the salaries of their furloughed staff. The employer payments will substitute the contribution the government is currently making, ensuring that staff continue to receive 80% of their salary, up to £2,500 a month.

The scheme will continue in its current form until the end of July. Changes to allow more flexibility will come in from the start of August. More specific details and information around implementation will be made available by the end of this month.

BEAMA - Federation of British Electrotechnical and Allied Manufacturers – Associations Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:19:07 UTC
