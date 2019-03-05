Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chances for cooperative Brexit outcome improve, Gilt yields too low - PIMCO's Balls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:41am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - The chances of a cooperative outcome to Britain's divorce talks with the European Union have improved in the past two weeks, PIMCO's global fixed income CIO Andrew Balls said, reinforcing his view that British Gilt yields look too low.

Balls, in comments cleared for publication on Tuesday, added that British banks look attractive and that there is more upside potential for sterling.

PIMCO, one of the biggest bond investors in the world with $1.66 trillion of assets under management at the end of last year, has some positions in sterling and has been adding UK banks to its portfolios, he said.

"Our expectation has been for a cooperative outcome, avoiding the chaotic no-deal Brexit," Balls told Reuters. "In the last week or two, we are seeing now there seems to be further movement in that direction."

PIMCO portfolio managers have argued that an amicable Brexit outcome would allow the Bank of England to raise rates further, thereby pushing Gilt yields higher.

That said, Balls believes Gilt yields are too low almost irrespective of the outcome, particularly when you compare 10-year UK yields of 1.28 percent with the U.S. equivalent, which stood at 2.73 percent on Tuesday.

"I would tend to want to get paid more to invest in the UK than I do in the U.S., not 50 percent in terms of the yield," he said.

Instead, U.S.-based PIMCO has been adding positions in UK banks, which look capitalised enough to withstand any shocks from Brexit.

"The Bank of England stress tests have been pretty draconian and even in the worst kind of (Brexit) outcomes that you could think of, the capitalisation of the UK banks looks pretty attractive," Balls said.

He added that there was room for further strengthening in sterling, both from a traditional valuation model and from looking at where the British currency was trading before the June 2016 Brexit referendum.

Sterling was trading at around $1.3172 on Tuesday, well above recent lows but a good distance from the $1.50 level of June 24, 2016.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe/Mark Heinrich)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:54aHuawei calls for common cybersecurity standards amidst concerns
RE
07:50aFed's Eric Rosengren Says Pause in Rate Increases Is Justified Right Now
DJ
07:45aChina says can 'absolutely' reach deal with U.S. on financial opening
RE
07:45aChina to slash taxes, boost lending to prop up slowing economy
RE
07:45aChina can 'absolutely' reach agreement with U.S. on financial opening, banking regulatory chief says
RE
07:41aChances for cooperative Brexit outcome improve, Gilt yields too low - PIMCO's Balls
RE
07:29aOil edges higher towards $66 as OPEC-led cuts in view
RE
07:28aOil edges higher towards $66 as OPEC-led cuts in view
RE
07:26aSudan lowers customs exchange rate to 15 pounds per dollar
RE
07:25aLoosening up - Emerging central banks switch into easing mode
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
4ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results
5ABN AMRO GROUP : ABN AMRO : Dutch banks ABN Amro, ING fall after money laundering report

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.