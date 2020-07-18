Chances for deal at EU summit on Saturday "very slim" - diplomat

July 18 (Reuters) - Chances of a deal on a coronavirus
economic recovery scheme at a Eurooean Union summit on Saturday
are "very slim", a diplomat from an EU members state said, after
two full days of talks failed to produce a breakthrough.
"The chance is very slim that an agreement will be reached
tonight. Very slim," the person said, adding that the thrifty
camp of wealthy northern EU countries were pressing for deeper
cuts to the new proposed recovery fund and bigger rebates on the
core EU budget, among other demands.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Kevin Liffey)