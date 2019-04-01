Chaney Enterprises : Acquires PCS Concrete

Chaney
Enterprises, a ready-mix concrete, aggregates, custom blends, and
related construction supplies provider, has acquired PCS Concrete, a
concrete supply business based in Annapolis Junction.
Chaney Enterprises' new Sparrows Point plant (Photo: Business Wire)
Chaney Enterprises acquires all five of PCS Concrete’s operational
facilities and all 40 PCS employees join Chaney and continue work in
their roles. The five facilities are Annapolis Junction, Westport
(Southern Baltimore City), Owings, Waldorf, and Sparrows Point
(Baltimore County). The acquisition pertains to Chaney’s strategic
reorganization as Thomas Pittman, former owner and president of PCS
Concrete, joins Chaney’s executive team as maintenance operations
officer. Sharon Carr Pittman will join Chaney as technical service
project manager.
Combined, the Chaney and Pittman families, and their companies, have
over 100 years of experience in the ready-mix concrete industry. The
Pittmans serviced many commercial, residential, and municipal projects
including two of Amazon’s fulfillment centers in Baltimore City.
“For years we’ve been supplying PCS Concrete with natural sand via barge
and truck,” said Francis
"Hall" Chaney, III, president of Chaney Enterprises. “PCS
has been an excellent customer and is now a great addition to Chaney.
The greatest part of this acquisition is the incredible group of people
who are veterans of the industry accompanied with a vast amount of
knowledge who are all joining Chaney. Having worked at family-owned PCS
Concrete, our newest employees exhibit the same grit and culture that we
do.”
Chaney’s overall strategic growth and expanding footprint continued with
the 2018 opening of BuilderUp,
a building and services division of Chaney. In 2017, Chaney acquired a
ready-mix concrete plant in Bealeton,
Va. and constructed a ready-mix plant in Gainesville, Va. to provide
increased production capabilities and additional, accessible locations
to a growing number of customers in Virginia.
The same year Chaney, known for providing sand and gravel, introduced limestone
to its product mix expanding its market for construction projects. The
limestone is transported by Chaney’s first 80-railcar train out of the
company’s Waldorf plant. Chaney also grew its capacity to ship material
via barge out of its Sussex Barge Terminal that delivers natural sand
and gravel to businesses throughout the Mid-Atlantic.
In his new role, Pittman will have complete responsibility for all of
Chaney Enterprises’ fleet and plant maintenance. Pittman’s 30 years of
experience in the ready-mix industry positions him well to manage all
the maintenance, capital expenditures, and personnel associated with
Chaney’s large equipment and plant fleet.
About Chaney Enterprises
Founded in 1962 by Eugene “Babe” Chaney and built on a foundation of
integrity, every member of the Chaney Enterprises team pours their heart
and soul into every job. Chaney is passionate about providing ready-mix
concrete, sand, gravel, stone, blended soils, and related construction
supplies to its customers throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C.,
Virginia, and Delaware. For more information visit www.chaneyenterprises.com.
