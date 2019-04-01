Chaney Enterprises : Acquires PCS Concrete

-- Company expands market area, completes strategic growth plan as PCS owner joins executive team --

Chaney Enterprises, a ready-mix concrete, aggregates, custom blends, and related construction supplies provider, has acquired PCS Concrete, a concrete supply business based in Annapolis Junction.

Chaney Enterprises' new Sparrows Point plant (Photo: Business Wire)

Chaney Enterprises acquires all five of PCS Concrete’s operational facilities and all 40 PCS employees join Chaney and continue work in their roles. The five facilities are Annapolis Junction, Westport (Southern Baltimore City), Owings, Waldorf, and Sparrows Point (Baltimore County). The acquisition pertains to Chaney’s strategic reorganization as Thomas Pittman, former owner and president of PCS Concrete, joins Chaney’s executive team as maintenance operations officer. Sharon Carr Pittman will join Chaney as technical service project manager.

Combined, the Chaney and Pittman families, and their companies, have over 100 years of experience in the ready-mix concrete industry. The Pittmans serviced many commercial, residential, and municipal projects including two of Amazon’s fulfillment centers in Baltimore City.

“For years we’ve been supplying PCS Concrete with natural sand via barge and truck,” said Francis "Hall" Chaney, III, president of Chaney Enterprises. “PCS has been an excellent customer and is now a great addition to Chaney. The greatest part of this acquisition is the incredible group of people who are veterans of the industry accompanied with a vast amount of knowledge who are all joining Chaney. Having worked at family-owned PCS Concrete, our newest employees exhibit the same grit and culture that we do.”

Chaney’s overall strategic growth and expanding footprint continued with the 2018 opening of BuilderUp, a building and services division of Chaney. In 2017, Chaney acquired a ready-mix concrete plant in Bealeton, Va. and constructed a ready-mix plant in Gainesville, Va. to provide increased production capabilities and additional, accessible locations to a growing number of customers in Virginia.

The same year Chaney, known for providing sand and gravel, introduced limestone to its product mix expanding its market for construction projects. The limestone is transported by Chaney’s first 80-railcar train out of the company’s Waldorf plant. Chaney also grew its capacity to ship material via barge out of its Sussex Barge Terminal that delivers natural sand and gravel to businesses throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

In his new role, Pittman will have complete responsibility for all of Chaney Enterprises’ fleet and plant maintenance. Pittman’s 30 years of experience in the ready-mix industry positions him well to manage all the maintenance, capital expenditures, and personnel associated with Chaney’s large equipment and plant fleet.

About Chaney Enterprises

Founded in 1962 by Eugene “Babe” Chaney and built on a foundation of integrity, every member of the Chaney Enterprises team pours their heart and soul into every job. Chaney is passionate about providing ready-mix concrete, sand, gravel, stone, blended soils, and related construction supplies to its customers throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Delaware. For more information visit www.chaneyenterprises.com.

