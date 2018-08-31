Log in
Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Executive Director

08/31/2018 | 11:42am CEST
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 31, 2018 17:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Executive Director
Announcement Reference SG180831OTHRAJVE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chew Kok Liang
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Appointment of Executive Director
Additional Details
Date Of Appointment 01/09/2018
Name Of Person Ho Hie Wu
Age 56
Country Of Principal Residence Singapore
The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) The Board of Directors, having considered the recommendation of the Nominating Committee as well as the qualification and experience of Mr Ho, the Group's Chief Financial Officer, is satisfied that the appointment of Mr Ho as an Executive Director of the Company will be beneficial to the Board and to the Group.
Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility The appointment is executive. As an Executive Director, he will assist the Chief Executive Officer in managing the corporate affairs of the Group. He will remain as Chief Financial Officer and continue to be responsible for all financial and accounting matters, financial reporting requirements, financial planning, tax, treasury and internal control functions of the Group.
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Conflict of interests (including any competing business) Nil
Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years September 2015 to Present - Chief Financial Officer of the Group
July 2013 to August 2015 - Director of Finance and Planning, Overseas Family School Limited
January 2009 to July 2011 - Executive Director, Vanden Advisory Services Pte Ltd
July 2001 to April 2006 - Director, Audit and Business Advisory, PriceWaterhouseCoopers Singapore
Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).
Past (for the last 5 years) Vanden Advisory Services Pte Ltd
Present Overseas Family School Limited
(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No
(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No
(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No
(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No
(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No
(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No
(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No
(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No
(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No
(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No
(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No
Any prior experience as a director of a listed company? No
If No, Please provide details of any training undertaken in the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed company Mr Ho has attended Listed Company Director ('LCD') Programme - 'LCD Module 1 Listed Company Director Essentials - Understanding the Regulatory Environment in Singapore: What Every Director Ought to Know' organised by the Singapore Institute of Directors on 7 March 2012.

Disclaimer

Overseas Education Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 09:41:08 UTC
