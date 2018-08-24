Log in
Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Chief Operating Officer

08/24/2018 | 12:57pm CEST

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Announcement Subtitle Cessation of Chief Operating Officer
Securities UNION STEEL HOLDINGS LIMITED (UNIONSTE)
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 24, 2018 18:47
Submitted By Ang Yu Seng
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Description Cessation of Chief Operating Officer
Cessation Details
Name of person Ho Kian Teck
Age 44
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
Effective date for cessation Aug 24, 2018
Detailed reason(s) for cessation To pursue others career interest.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of appointment to current position Dec 14, 2015
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore (taking this account this cessation) 3
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) or Catalist Rule 704(6) over the past 12 months 0
Job Title Chief Operating Officer
Role and responsibilities Executive. Responsible to assist the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and to oversee the overall Group's daily operations, including regulatory and compliance, supervising the finance, human resource, information technology function and responsible for the successful execution of business strategies.
Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidaries Nil
Shareholdings interest in the listed issuer and its subsidaries? No
Other directorships
Past (for the last 5 years) Nil
Present Nil

Union Steel Holdings Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 10:56:06 UTC
