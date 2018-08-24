Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Chief Operating Officer

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Announcement Subtitle
|
Cessation of Chief Operating Officer
|
Securities
|
UNION STEEL HOLDINGS LIMITED (UNIONSTE)
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 24, 2018 18:47
|
Submitted By
|
Ang Yu Seng
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
Description
|
Cessation of Chief Operating Officer
|
Cessation Details
|
Name of person
|
Ho Kian Teck
|
Age
|
44
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
Effective date for cessation
|
Aug 24, 2018
|
Detailed reason(s) for cessation
|
To pursue others career interest.
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of appointment to current position
|
Dec 14, 2015
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
Yes
|
Number of independent directors currently resident in Singapore (taking this account this cessation)
|
3
|
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) or Catalist Rule 704(6) over the past 12 months
|
0
|
Job Title
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Executive. Responsible to assist the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and to oversee the overall Group's daily operations, including regulatory and compliance, supervising the finance, human resource, information technology function and responsible for the successful execution of business strategies.
|
Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidaries
|
Nil
|
Shareholdings interest in the listed issuer and its subsidaries?
|
No
|
Other directorships
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
Nil
|
Present
|
Nil