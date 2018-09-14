Log in
Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Mr Kevin John Eric Adolphe As Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

09/14/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

SGX:BTOU

0.800

-0.005

(-0.6%)

BackSep 14, 2018

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 14, 2018 22:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation of Mr Kevin John Eric Adolphe as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Announcement Reference SG180914OTHR8KQR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Cessation of Mr Kevin John Eric Adolphe as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Additional Details
Name Of Person Kevin John Eric Adolphe
Age 56
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 14/09/2018
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr Kevin John Eric Adolphe is stepping down as he is leaving Manulife Financial Corporation, the holding company of Manulife US Real Estate Management Pte. Ltd.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 30/03/2015
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? No
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 4
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 1
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Role and responsibilities Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
Past (for the last 5 years) Nil
Present Please refer to the attached.

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 14:42:07 UTC
