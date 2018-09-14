Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Cessation of Mr Kevin John Eric Adolphe as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Cessation of Mr Kevin John Eric Adolphe as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Name Of Person Kevin John Eric Adolphe

Age 56

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 14/09/2018

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr Kevin John Eric Adolphe is stepping down as he is leaving Manulife Financial Corporation, the holding company of Manulife US Real Estate Management Pte. Ltd.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 30/03/2015

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? No

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 4

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 1

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Role and responsibilities Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

