Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Demise Of Dr Lim Seck Yeow, Non-Executive Chairman And Non-Independent Director

09/02/2018 | 12:22pm CEST
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 2, 2018 18:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Demise of Dr Lim Seck Yeow, Non-Executive Chairman and Non-independent Director
Announcement Reference SG180902OTHR63UK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kwek Wei Lee
Designation Finance Manager
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Demise of Dr Lim Seck Yeow, Non-Executive Chairman and Non-independent Director
Additional Details
Name Of Person Lim Seck Yeow
Age 80
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 01/09/2018
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Passed away on 1 September 2018
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 12/10/2004
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? No
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 1
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 2
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Non-executive Chairman, Member of Audit, Remuneration and Nominating Committees
Role and responsibilities Responsibilities as Non-executive Chairman, Member of Audit, Remuneration and Nominating Committees
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No.
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details Indirect interest held under Fivestar Limited:
3,666,800
Past (for the last 5 years) Hoggeston Limited
Present Fivestar Limited

Fabchem China Limited published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 10:21:09 UTC
