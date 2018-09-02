Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Demise Of Dr Lim Seck Yeow, Non-Executive Chairman And Non-Independent Director

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Sep 2, 2018 18:14
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Demise of Dr Lim Seck Yeow, Non-Executive Chairman and Non-independent Director
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG180902OTHR63UK
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Kwek Wei Lee
|
Designation
|
Finance Manager
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Demise of Dr Lim Seck Yeow, Non-Executive Chairman and Non-independent Director
|
Additional Details
|
Name Of Person
|
Lim Seck Yeow
|
Age
|
80
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
If yes, please provide the date
|
01/09/2018
|
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|
Passed away on 1 September 2018
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of Appointment to current position
|
12/10/2004
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
No
|
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|
1
|
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
|
2
|
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|
Non-executive Chairman, Member of Audit, Remuneration and Nominating Committees
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Responsibilities as Non-executive Chairman, Member of Audit, Remuneration and Nominating Committees
|
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|
No.
|
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|
Yes
|
Shareholding Details
|
Indirect interest held under Fivestar Limited:
3,666,800
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
Hoggeston Limited
|
Present
|
Fivestar Limited