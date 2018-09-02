Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Demise Of Dr Lim Seck Yeow, Non-Executive Chairman And Non-Independent Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 2, 2018 18:14

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Demise of Dr Lim Seck Yeow, Non-Executive Chairman and Non-independent Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Demise of Dr Lim Seck Yeow, Non-Executive Chairman and Non-independent Director

Additional Details

Name Of Person Lim Seck Yeow

Age 80

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 01/09/2018

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Passed away on 1 September 2018

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 12/10/2004

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? No

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 1

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 2

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Non-executive Chairman, Member of Audit, Remuneration and Nominating Committees

Role and responsibilities Responsibilities as Non-executive Chairman, Member of Audit, Remuneration and Nominating Committees

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No.

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes

Shareholding Details Indirect interest held under Fivestar Limited:

3,666,800

Past (for the last 5 years) Hoggeston Limited