Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Chief Executive Officer

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 1, 2019 7:48

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Resignation of Chief Executive Officer

Announcement Reference SG190801OTHRBJB5

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh

Designation Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Chief Executive Officer ('CEO')

Additional Details

Name Of Person Perry Kennedy

Age 57

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 01/08/2019

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation To pursue other opportunities

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 11/04/2018

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 1

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 3

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) CEO

Role and responsibilities Mr Perry Kennedy reports directly to the Board of the Company. He holds executive and management responsibilities and duties with regard to the operations of the Company and the development and expansion of its business as the Board may reasonably direct.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

Past (for the last 5 years) 1. UK Chamber of Shipping, United Kingdom

2. GulfMark UK Ltd, United Kingdom

3. GulfMark Personnel UK Ltd, United Kingdom

4. GulfMark North Sea Ltd, United Kingdom

5. GulfMark Norge AS, Norway

6. GulfMark Rederi AS, Norway

7. GulfMark AS, Norway

8. GulfMark Malta Ltd, Malta

9. Gulf Channel Offshore Servicios Ltda, Angola

