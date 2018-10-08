Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

|
Issuer
|
Issuer/ Manager
|
MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.
|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Change in Corporate Information
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Oct 8, 2018 8:08
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Change of Registered Office Address
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG181008OTHR5HM4
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Jill Smith
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Effective Date and Time of the event
|
08/10/2018 17:00:00
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attached.
|
Place Of Incorporation
|
Existing
|
Singapore
|
Registered Address
|
Address - Existing
|
51 Bras Basah Road, #11-00, Manulife Centre, Singapore 189554
|
Address - New
|
8 Cross Street, #16-03, Manulife Tower, Singapore 048424