Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Incorporation Of Two Subsidiaries In Malaysia
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager
KIM HENG OFFSHORE & MARINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Title
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 21, 2018 17:20
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
INCORPORATION OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES IN MALAYSIA
Announcement Reference
SG180821OTHRG12O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Tan Keng Siong Thomas
Designation
Executive Chairman & CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing
Singapore
Registered Address
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 160,915 bytes)
