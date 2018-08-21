Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Incorporation Of Two Subsidiaries In Malaysia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:27am CEST

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Incorporation Of Two Subsidiaries In Malaysia

Issuer
Issuer/ Manager KIM HENG OFFSHORE & MARINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 21, 2018 17:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title INCORPORATION OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES IN MALAYSIA
Announcement Reference SG180821OTHRG12O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Keng Siong Thomas
Designation Executive Chairman & CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
Registered Address

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 160,915 bytes)

Disclaimer

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 09:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aDELEUM BHD : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30/06/2018
PU
11:52aSUBEX : awarded contract from Türk Telekom to deploy ROC Revenue Assurance
PU
11:52aGETTING IN SHAPE : Superior photocatalysts: covalent, crystalline triazine frameworks
PU
11:52aPOLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.17 per share
PU
11:52aPOLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
11:52aPEAK RESOURCES : Appendix 3X
PU
11:52aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : DHS awards Booz Allen $1.03B to Enhance Cyber Capabilities Across Six Federal...
PU
11:52aWANGUO INTERNATIONAL MINING : Delay in Payment Date of Final Dividend
PU
11:52aPING AN : Showcases Innovative Solutions For Cities at China Smart City International Expo 2018
BU
11:51aOil steady as demand outlook counters boost from Iran sanctions
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
2NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
4NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : H1 2018 Financial Results
5INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.