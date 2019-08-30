Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Incorporation Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
|
Issuer
|
Issuer/ Manager
|
EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.
|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Change in Corporate Information
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 30, 2019 17:48
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
INCORPORATION OF WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190830OTHRNSXA
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Wong Yoen Har
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
INCORPORATION OF WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
Please see attached.
|
Place Of Incorporation
|
Existing
|
Singapore
|
Registered Address
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 185,522 bytes)
Disclaimer
Excelpoint Technology Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 10:00:07 UTC