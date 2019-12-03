Change in Caverion's Group Management Board: Elina Engman appointed as Head of Division Industrial Solutions
Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 3 December 2019 at 8.30 a.m. EET
Change in Caverion's Group Management Board: Elina Engman appointed as Head of
Division Industrial Solutions
Elina Engman (born 1970, M.Sc. (Tech.) has been appointed as Head of Division
Industrial Solutions and a member of the Group Management Board of Caverion
Corporation as of 1 January 2020. She will report to Ari Lehtoranta, President
and CEO of Caverion.
Elina Engman has previously worked as Vice President at ÅF Consult responsible
for ÅF's renewables and energy business consulting, as President and CEO of
Voimaosakeyhtiö SF, as Vice President, Energy at Kemira Corporation as well as
in energy business related roles at Areva and Siemens. Sakari Toikkanen has
decided to seek new positions outside the company.
'The new head of division will have an important role in leading Industrial
Solutions through the Growth Phase of our strategy. Caverion holds a strong
position in industrial services particularly in Finland, and our aim is to get a
stronger foothold also in other Caverion countries,' says President and CEO Ari
Lehtoranta.
'Sakari has had a significant role in the history of Caverion already from the
YIT era. He has been working widely in many areas of our operation and also
acted as the interim CEO of the Group for a period. I thank Sakari for his
contribution in developing Caverion and especially in building our Industrial
Solutions division and leading the Maintpartner acquisition,' Ari Lehtoranta
continues.
The CV and photo of Elina Engman are available on Caverion's website at
http://www.caverion.com/investors/corporate-governance/management-board
CAVERION CORPORATION
