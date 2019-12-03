Log in
Change in Caverion's Group Management Board: Elina Engman appointed as Head of Division Industrial Solutions

12/03/2019 | 01:35am EST
Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 3 December 2019 at 8.30 a.m. EET

Change in Caverion's Group Management Board: Elina Engman appointed as Head of
Division Industrial Solutions

Elina Engman (born 1970, M.Sc. (Tech.) has been appointed as Head of Division
Industrial Solutions and a member of the Group Management Board of Caverion
Corporation as of 1 January 2020. She will report to Ari Lehtoranta, President
and CEO of Caverion.

Elina Engman has previously worked as Vice President at ÅF Consult responsible
for ÅF's renewables and energy business consulting, as President and CEO of
Voimaosakeyhtiö SF, as Vice President, Energy at Kemira Corporation as well as
in energy business related roles at Areva and Siemens. Sakari Toikkanen has
decided to seek new positions outside the company.

'The new head of division will have an important role in leading Industrial
Solutions through the Growth Phase of our strategy. Caverion holds a strong
position in industrial services particularly in Finland, and our aim is to get a
stronger foothold also in other Caverion countries,' says President and CEO Ari
Lehtoranta.

'Sakari has had a significant role in the history of Caverion already from the
YIT era. He has been working widely in many areas of our operation and also
acted as the interim CEO of the Group for a period. I thank Sakari for his
contribution in developing Caverion and especially in building our Industrial
Solutions division and leading the Maintpartner acquisition,' Ari Lehtoranta
continues.

The CV and photo of Elina Engman are available on Caverion's website at
http://www.caverion.com/investors/corporate-governance/management-board

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

For further information:

Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO; please contact Milena Hæggström for External
Communications

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel.
+358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

Caverion provides smart technical solutions and services for buildings,
industrial processes and infrastructure. Our unique service offering covers the
entire life cycle: design, build and maintenance. Our vision is to be the first
choice in digitalising environments for customers, employees, partners and
investors. Our revenue in 2018 was approximately EUR 2.2 billion. Caverion has
about 15,000 employees in 10 countries in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe.
Caverion's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.caverion.com Twitter:
@CaverionGroup

