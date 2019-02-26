Change in Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp's Certifying Accountant

On May 4, 2018, Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (the "Company")
replaced Crowe Horwath LLP ("Crowe") as the Company’s independent public
accounting firm.
Effective May 4, 2018, the Company appointed Marcum LLP ("Marcum") as
independent public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year ended
December 31, 2018. The Company’s decision to replace Crowe with Marcum
was approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the
Company.
The Crowe reports on the Company’s financial statements as of December
31, 2017 and 2016 and for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 did
not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were such
reports qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or
accounting principles.
During the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 and through May 4,
2018, there were no disagreements with Crowe on any matters of
accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or
auditing scope or procedure, which, if not resolved to the satisfaction
of Crowe, would have caused Crowe to make reference to the subject
matter of the disagreement in their reports on the Company’s financial
statements for such years.
Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. is a Florida holding company,
focused on building a network of diversified vacation marketers with a
wide range of products that can be cross-sold to an extensive customer
base. Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. is one of the country's
largest cruise retailers. Its portfolio of travel companies, including
Online Vacation Center, Dunhill Vacations News, Luxury Link, Enrichment
Journeys and Home Based Travel Experts dba Expedia CruiseShipCenters®,
OVC, allows customers to research, plan and purchase a vacation. The
Company, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been in business for 45
years. Additional information can be found at www.onlinevacationcenter.com.
