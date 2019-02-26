Log in
Change in Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp's Certifying Accountant

02/26/2019 | 12:43pm EST

On May 4, 2018, Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (the "Company") replaced Crowe Horwath LLP ("Crowe") as the Company’s independent public accounting firm.

Effective May 4, 2018, the Company appointed Marcum LLP ("Marcum") as independent public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. The Company’s decision to replace Crowe with Marcum was approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Crowe reports on the Company’s financial statements as of December 31, 2017 and 2016 and for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were such reports qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 and through May 4, 2018, there were no disagreements with Crowe on any matters of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Crowe, would have caused Crowe to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in their reports on the Company’s financial statements for such years.

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. is a Florida holding company, focused on building a network of diversified vacation marketers with a wide range of products that can be cross-sold to an extensive customer base. Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. is one of the country's largest cruise retailers. Its portfolio of travel companies, including Online Vacation Center, Dunhill Vacations News, Luxury Link, Enrichment Journeys and Home Based Travel Experts dba Expedia CruiseShipCenters®, OVC, allows customers to research, plan and purchase a vacation. The Company, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been in business for 45 years. Additional information can be found at www.onlinevacationcenter.com.


© Business Wire 2019
