Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Change in number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 09:46am CET

PRESS RELEASE

December 28, 2018

During December, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) (“Saniona”) has increased due to conversion of convertible notes issued pursuant to the convertible notes funding agreement that Saniona entered into with Nice & Green S.A. on December 29, 2017. As of December 28, 2018, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 23,324,413.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9:45 a.m. CET on December 28, 2018.

About Saniona

Saniona is a research and development company focused on drugs for diseases of the central nervous system and eating disorders. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona has partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the company’s shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

Attachment

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aOTELLO : Financial calendar
AQ
11:22aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
11:20aORBIS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
11:20aSALZGITTER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:15aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:11aSCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Enviro and Treadcraft extend MoU by six months - includes specified plant site and Joint Venture
AQ
11:10aChina allows first-ever U.S. rice imports in 'goodwill gesture' ahead of trade talks
RE
11:06aOil and Wall St. bounce send UK stocks sharply higher
RE
11:02aKEPPEL : China Unit Gets Residential Land Site in Chengdu for CNY889.7 Million
DJ
11:01aEPISURF MEDICAL : Change in number of shares and votes in Episurf Medical
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
3APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
4HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Nissan to make fewer cars in China in months ahead as demand slows - source
5Oil prices rebound but still weak due to oversupply

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.