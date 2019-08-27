Change of name and stock symbol/mnemonic of ABIONYX Pharma shares (formerly CERENIS Therapeutics) as of August 29, 2019

Regulatory News:
Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of 21 June 2019, the shareholders of CERENIS Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) approved the proposal for a new company name, which is now ABIONYX Pharma.
Beginning on 29 August 2019, the name, ISIN code and symbol/mnemonic of the share listed on Euronext Paris will be as follows:
- Share name: ABIONYX Pharma (replacing CERENIS Therapeutics)
- ISIN code of the share: FR0012616852 (unchanged)
- Stock symbol / Mnemonic code of the action: ABNX (replacing CEREN).
ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that seeks to leverage a rich portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs inherited from the assets of CERENIS Therapeutics, to focus on the discovery and development of innovative therapies.
About ABIONYX Pharma:
ABIONYX Pharma is a new biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy, as well as molecules targeted for other indications.
