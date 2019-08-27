Log in
Change of name and stock symbol/mnemonic of ABIONYX Pharma shares (formerly CERENIS Therapeutics) as of August 29, 2019

08/27/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of 21 June 2019, the shareholders of CERENIS Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) approved the proposal for a new company name, which is now ABIONYX Pharma.

Beginning on 29 August 2019, the name, ISIN code and symbol/mnemonic of the share listed on Euronext Paris will be as follows:

- Share name: ABIONYX Pharma (replacing CERENIS Therapeutics)

- ISIN code of the share: FR0012616852 (unchanged)

- Stock symbol / Mnemonic code of the action: ABNX (replacing CEREN).

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that seeks to leverage a rich portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs inherited from the assets of CERENIS Therapeutics, to focus on the discovery and development of innovative therapies.

About ABIONYX Pharma:

ABIONYX Pharma is a new biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy, as well as molecules targeted for other indications.


© Business Wire 2019
