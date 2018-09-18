ChangeNOW :, the Largest Positive Impact Conference in the World, Unveils the Speakers and Startups of the 2018 Edition

The 2nd edition of ChangeNOW,
the international summit for Positive Impact will take place the
28 and 29 September in Paris, at Station F, world’s largest startup
campus.
More than 500 startups and speakers from around the world will
present their innovative solutions addressing ocean pollution,
sustainable fashion, refugees, resilient cities, renewable energy and
many more topics linked to society’s most pressing social and
environmental issues.
« There is an urgent need for a space in which innovators, companies
and citizens with a desire to change the world can meet and collaborate.
» Santiago Lefebvre, co-founder of ChangeNOW
For its second edition, the ChangeNOW summit will showcase 500
innovations for the planet by way of keynotes, pitch sessions, round
tables and live exhibitions.
Among others:
-
TIPA
(Israel), packaging made from organic materials that looks like
plastic and can be used like plastic but… is 100% compostable.
-
The
Infinite Fiber Company (Finland), an innovative
technology that creates a cotton fiber that can be recycled
indefinitely.
-
Nereo
(France), an innovative process to extract drinking water from the
ocean in a low-cost, natural and sustainable manner.
-
Bayes
Impact (France), the startup that leverages big data to
provide services and support to underserved populations.
-
Greeneum
Network (Israel), the startup using blockchain to incentivize
and support green energy production on a local scale.
Numerous internationally renowned speakers will be present, including:
-
Roberta Annan, founder of the African Fashion Fund
-
Alexandre Mars, founder of Epic Foundation
-
Gunter Pauli, concept creator and designer of Blue Economy models
-
Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability Officer at Kering
-
Willem van Hasselt, Investors relation manager at Solar Impulse
foundation
-
Daniella Russo, founder & CEO of Think Beyond Plastic
-
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, CEO of BNP Paribas
A delegation of 20+ mayors and representatives of international cities
is also joining the summit, to meet the changemakers and establish new
collaborations. Among them: the cities of Amsterdam, Dubaï, Milan,
Paris, Seville, Singapour and Los Angeles.
ChangeNOW 2018 is organized in partnership with 100+ partners, such as
Solar Impulse Foundation, Cleantech Open, Think Beyond Plastic, Ashoka,
European Covenant of Mayors, INSEAD, Startup Boot Camp,… and with the
support of Kering, BNP Paris, Accenture, Clarins and CITEO.
http://www.changenow-summit.com/
Media Accreditation
http://www.changenow-summit.com/media-accreditation/
