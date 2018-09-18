ChangeNOW :, the Largest Positive Impact Conference in the World, Unveils the Speakers and Startups of the 2018 Edition

The 2nd edition of ChangeNOW, the international summit for Positive Impact will take place the 28 and 29 September in Paris, at Station F, world’s largest startup campus.

More than 500 startups and speakers from around the world will present their innovative solutions addressing ocean pollution, sustainable fashion, refugees, resilient cities, renewable energy and many more topics linked to society’s most pressing social and environmental issues.

« There is an urgent need for a space in which innovators, companies and citizens with a desire to change the world can meet and collaborate. » Santiago Lefebvre, co-founder of ChangeNOW

For its second edition, the ChangeNOW summit will showcase 500 innovations for the planet by way of keynotes, pitch sessions, round tables and live exhibitions.

Among others:

TIPA (Israel), packaging made from organic materials that looks like plastic and can be used like plastic but… is 100% compostable.

(Israel), packaging made from organic materials that looks like plastic and can be used like plastic but… is 100% compostable. The Infinite Fiber Company (Finland), an innovative technology that creates a cotton fiber that can be recycled indefinitely.

(Finland), an innovative technology that creates a cotton fiber that can be recycled indefinitely. Nereo (France), an innovative process to extract drinking water from the ocean in a low-cost, natural and sustainable manner.

(France), an innovative process to extract drinking water from the ocean in a low-cost, natural and sustainable manner. Bayes Impact (France), the startup that leverages big data to provide services and support to underserved populations.

(France), the startup that leverages big data to provide services and support to underserved populations. Greeneum Network (Israel), the startup using blockchain to incentivize and support green energy production on a local scale.

Numerous internationally renowned speakers will be present, including:

Roberta Annan, founder of the African Fashion Fund

Alexandre Mars, founder of Epic Foundation

Gunter Pauli, concept creator and designer of Blue Economy models

Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability Officer at Kering

Willem van Hasselt, Investors relation manager at Solar Impulse foundation

Daniella Russo, founder & CEO of Think Beyond Plastic

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, CEO of BNP Paribas

A delegation of 20+ mayors and representatives of international cities is also joining the summit, to meet the changemakers and establish new collaborations. Among them: the cities of Amsterdam, Dubaï, Milan, Paris, Seville, Singapour and Los Angeles.

ChangeNOW 2018 is organized in partnership with 100+ partners, such as Solar Impulse Foundation, Cleantech Open, Think Beyond Plastic, Ashoka, European Covenant of Mayors, INSEAD, Startup Boot Camp,… and with the support of Kering, BNP Paris, Accenture, Clarins and CITEO.

http://www.changenow-summit.com/

Media Accreditation

http://www.changenow-summit.com/media-accreditation/

