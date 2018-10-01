Log in
Changed ID for Shareholders Conference Call

10/01/2018 | 09:28pm CEST

Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cardiff Lexington Corp (OTCQB): Cardiff Lexington will host a Shareholders conference call this Wednesday October 3rd, 2018 at 11am Eastern time.  THE CONFERENCE ID FOR THIS CALL HAS CHANGED. To access the conference call, please dial 800-719-6100 and use the new conference ID 74518571#.

The purpose of this conference call is to increase communication and relationship with the shareholders who believe in Cardiff Lexington’s mission.  The information that will be provided is not forward-looking statements; rather, it will overview current events indicating management’s philosophy and approach to company operations.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington is a public holding company, much like a cooperative, leveraging proven management within private companies that become wholly subsidiaries. Our focus is not industry or geographic-specific, but rather proven management, market, and margin. Cardiff Lexington targets acquisitions of mature, high growth, niche companies. Cardiff Lexington's strategy identifies and empowers select income-producing middle market private businesses,  and commercial real estate properties. Cardiff Lexington provides these companies both 1) the enhanced ability to raise money for operations or expansion, and 2) an equity exit and liquidity strategy for the owner, heirs, and/or Investors. For investors, Cardiff Lexington provides a diversified lower risk to protect and safely enhance their investment by over time continually adding assets and holdings. Cardiff Lexington is led by strong and talented team of executives and advisors providing expert acquisition, market guidance and added value for subsidiaries and investors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. 

Investor relations
844-628-2100
Investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
