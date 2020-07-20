Changes in the procedure for scheduling an appointment to conduct business in person at Banco de España branch offices (136 KB)

Log in
07/20/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Communication Department

PRESS RELEASE

Madrid, 20 July 2020

Changes in the procedure for scheduling an appointment to conduct business in person at Banco de España branch offices

From tomorrow, 21 July, only one telephone number will be available for requesting appointments to be assisted personally at any of the Banco de España branch offices. Appointments may be made by calling +(34) 913 385 000 from 8:00 to 17:00 for currency exchange, government debt subscription and branch office services, and from 8:30 to 17:00 for Central Credit Register services in Madrid.

Requests for appointments may also continue to be made by using the contact form available at our institutional website www.bde.es.

Prior appointments are not required for submitting documents to the Register or for transactions by holders of current accounts at the Banco de España.

In addition to providing services in person, the Bank continues to provide services electronically at its Virtual Office and by telephone.

Further information can be found on the Banco de España website at www.bde.es

Reproduction permitted only if the source is cited

For further information: Tel. +34 91 338 5044 / 6097 / 5318 Fax +34 91 338 5203 www.bde.es Email: comunicacion@bde.es

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 15:20:10 UTC
