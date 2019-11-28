Log in
Changes to Russian measurements for OPEC+ deal being discussed for post-March

11/28/2019 | 06:09am EST

Russia's Irkutsk oil company said on Thursday that the idea of excluding Russian gas condensate from output calculations for the global output between OPEC and its allies was being discussed for the period after March.

OPEC and non-OPEC nations have coordinated their oil output to balance the market and support prices for three years. Their current deal is due to expire in March. The oil exporters are due to discuss their deal in Vienna on Dec 5-6.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 62.94 Delayed Quote.17.69%
WTI -0.22% 57.93 Delayed Quote.25.42%
