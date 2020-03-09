Changes to the Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Sanctions List

On 4 March 2020, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entries specified below to its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

Terrorist Designation/Counter Proliferation Orders can be found at http://www.centralbank.org.bb/aml-cft You should monitor this space for updates.