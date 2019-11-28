Log in
Changsha Broad Homes Industrial : PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

0
11/28/2019 | 05:23pm EST

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated Thursday, 24 October 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company").

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdictions. The H Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U. S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States and may be offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. The Company has not intended and does not intend to make any public offer of securities in the United States. No registration has been or will be made under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

長沙遠大住宅工業集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2163)

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF

THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS

AND

END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus was partially exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on Thursday, 28 November 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 167,400 H Shares (the "Over- allotment Shares"), representing approximately 0.14% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering to, among other things, cover the over-allocation in the International Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be issued and allotted by the Company at HK$9.68 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price per H Share under the Global Offering.

The portion of the Over-allotment Option which has not been exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators (on behalf of the International Underwriters) lapsed on Thursday, 28 November 2019.

1

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company further announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Thursday, 28 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The stabilizing actions undertaken by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, as the stabilizing manager (the "Stabilizing Manager"), its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period were:

  1. the over-allocation of an aggregate of 18,280,200 H Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option);
  2. successive purchases of an aggregate of 18,112,800 H Shares in the price range of HK$8.40 to HK$9.68 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilization period. The last purchase made by the Stabilizing Manager on the market during the stabilization period was on 28 November 2019 at the price of HK$9.68 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%); and
  3. the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on 28 November 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 167,400 H Shares, representing approximately 0.14% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option, at the Offer Price per H Share under the Global Offering, to facilitate the delivery to the cornerstone investor which has agreed to a delayed delivery of H Shares subscribed by it under its cornerstone investment agreement.

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus was partially exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on Thursday, 28 November 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 167,400 H Shares, representing approximately 0.14% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before exercise of the Over-allotment Option.

The Over-allotment Shares will be issued and allotted by the Company at HK$9.68 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price per H Share under the Global Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be used to, among other things, cover the over-allocation in the International Offering.

The portion of the Over-allotment Option which has not been exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators (on behalf of the International Underwriters) lapsed on Thursday, 28 November 2019.

2

Approval of Listing

Approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares has already been granted by the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Listing of and dealings in such Over-allotment Shares are expected to commence on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 3 December 2019.

Share Capital upon the Completion of the Partial Exercise of Over-allotment Option

The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after the completion of the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option is as follows:

Immediately before the

Immediately after the

partial exercise of the

partial exercise of the

Over-allotment Option

Over-allotment Option

Approximate

Approximate

percentage of

percentage of

the Company's

the Company's

Number of

total issued

Number of

total issued

Shares

share capital

Shares

share capital

Domestic Shares

365,604,000

75.00%

365,604,000

74.97%

H Shares issued pursuant to the

  Global Offering

121,868,000

25.00%

122,035,400

25.03%

Total

487,472,000

100%

487,639,400

100%

Use of Proceeds

The additional net proceeds of approximately HK$1.56 million to be received by the Company from the issue and allotment of the Over-allotment Shares after deducting the underwriting commissions and other estimated expenses in connection with the exercise of the Over-allotment Option, will be used by the Company for the purposes as set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds - Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus. In addition, such Over-allotment Shares are subject to a lock-up of six months from the Listing Date pursuant to the terms of the relevant cornerstone investment agreement as disclosed in the Prospectus.

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company further announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Thursday, 28 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The stabilizing actions undertaken by the Stabilizing Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period were:

  1. the over-allocation of an aggregate of 18,280,200 H Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option);

3

  1. successive purchases of an aggregate of 18,112,800 H Shares in the price range of HK$8.40 to HK$9.68 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilization period. The last purchase made by the Stabilizing Manager on the market during the stabilization period was on 28 November 2019 at the price of HK$9.68 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%); and
  2. the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on 28 November 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 167,400 H Shares, representing approximately 0.14% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option, at the Offer Price per H Share under the Global Offering, to facilitate the delivery to the cornerstone investor which has agreed to a delayed delivery of H Shares subscribed by it under its cornerstone investment agreement.

PUBLIC FLOAT

Immediately after the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option, the Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08 of the Listing Rules.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Zhang Jian

Chairman

Changsha, 28 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Jian, Ms. Tang Fen, Ms. Shi Donghong, Mr. Zhang Kexiang and Mr. Tan Xinming as Executive Directors; Mr. Zhang Quanxun as non-Executive Director; and Mr. Chen Gongrong, Mr. Li Zhengnong and Mr. Wong Kai Yan Thomas as Independent non-Executive Directors.

4

Disclaimer

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 22:22:00 UTC
