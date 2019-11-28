|
Changsha Broad Homes Industrial : PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD
11/28/2019 | 05:23pm EST
Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
長沙遠大住宅工業集團股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2163)
PARTIAL EXERCISE OF
THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS
AND
END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD
PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus was partially exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on Thursday, 28 November 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 167,400 H Shares (the "Over- allotment Shares"), representing approximately 0.14% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering to, among other things, cover the over-allocation in the International Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be issued and allotted by the Company at HK$9.68 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price per H Share under the Global Offering.
The portion of the Over-allotment Option which has not been exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators (on behalf of the International Underwriters) lapsed on Thursday, 28 November 2019.
STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD
The Company further announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Thursday, 28 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The stabilizing actions undertaken by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, as the stabilizing manager (the "Stabilizing Manager"), its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period were:
the over-allocation of an aggregate of 18,280,200 H Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option);
successive purchases of an aggregate of 18,112,800 H Shares in the price range of HK$8.40 to HK$9.68 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilization period. The last purchase made by the Stabilizing Manager on the market during the stabilization period was on 28 November 2019 at the price of HK$9.68 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%); and
the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on 28 November 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 167,400 H Shares, representing approximately 0.14% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option, at the Offer Price per H Share under the Global Offering, to facilitate the delivery to the cornerstone investor which has agreed to a delayed delivery of H Shares subscribed by it under its cornerstone investment agreement.
Approval of Listing
Approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares has already been granted by the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Listing of and dealings in such Over-allotment Shares are expected to commence on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 3 December 2019.
Share Capital upon the Completion of the Partial Exercise of Over-allotment Option
The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after the completion of the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option is as follows:
Immediately before the
Immediately after the
partial exercise of the
partial exercise of the
Over-allotment Option
Over-allotment Option
Approximate
Approximate
percentage of
percentage of
the Company's
the Company's
total issued
Number of
total issued
share capital
Shares
share capital
Domestic Shares
365,604,000
75.00%
365,604,000
74.97%
H Shares issued pursuant to the
Global Offering
121,868,000
25.00%
122,035,400
25.03%
Total
487,472,000
100%
487,639,400
100%
Use of Proceeds
The additional net proceeds of approximately HK$1.56 million to be received by the Company from the issue and allotment of the Over-allotment Shares after deducting the underwriting commissions and other estimated expenses in connection with the exercise of the Over-allotment Option, will be used by the Company for the purposes as set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds - Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus. In addition, such Over-allotment Shares are subject to a lock-up of six months from the Listing Date pursuant to the terms of the relevant cornerstone investment agreement as disclosed in the Prospectus.
PUBLIC FLOAT
Immediately after the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option, the Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08 of the Listing Rules.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
Zhang Jian
Chairman
Changsha, 28 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Jian, Ms. Tang Fen, Ms. Shi Donghong, Mr. Zhang Kexiang and Mr. Tan Xinming as Executive Directors; Mr. Zhang Quanxun as non-Executive Director; and Mr. Chen Gongrong, Mr. Li Zhengnong and Mr. Wong Kai Yan Thomas as Independent non-Executive Directors.
