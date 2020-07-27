Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial : PROFIT WARNING SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 07:51am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

長沙遠大住宅工業集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2163)

PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated July 22, 2020 in relation to the profit warning of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board hereby further informs the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment made by the management of the Company on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group (the "Management Accounts") for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (the "Period") and the information currently available to the Group, the Group is expected to record a loss of approximately RMB10 million to RMB35 million for the Period. The reasons for which the Group would have recorded a loss for the Period have been disclosed in the Announcement.

The information contained in this announcement is based solely on the preliminary assessment made by the management of the Company on the Management Accounts for the Period and the information currently available to the Group, which has neither been implemented nor been audited by the auditors of the Company or reviewed by the audit committee of the Board. As at the date of this announcement, the Company is still in the course of preparing and finalizing the interim results of the Group for the Period (the "Interim Results"). Therefore, the actual Interim Results of the Group may differ from those disclosed in this announcement. Further details regarding the Interim Results of the Group will be disclosed in the Interim Results announcement to be released on or before August 31, 2020. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the Interim Results announcement released by the Company at that time.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Zhang Jian

Chairman

Changsha, July 27, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Jian, Ms. Tang Fen, Ms. Shi Donghong, Mr. Zhang Kexiang and Mr. Tan Xinming as Executive Directors; Mr. Zhang Quanxun and Ms. Hu Keman as non-Executive Directors; and Mr. Chen Gongrong, Mr. Li Zhengnong, Mr. Wong Kai Yan Thomas and Mr. Zhao Zhengting as independent non-Executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 11:50:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:15aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC Asset Management launches two global equity ETFs
AQ
08:14aB2DIGITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:14aPALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:14aCAPTIVA VERDE LAND : IIROC Trading Halt - PWR
AQ
08:13aFRESENIUS SE : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
08:13aNICE : Delivers the Market's First Real-Time Interaction Guidance, Powered by Its Groundbreaking ENLIGHTEN AI Platform
BU
08:12aCNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aASETEK A/S : Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"
AQ
08:12a360WiSE MEDiA Proudly Appoints Sir Joe Madu as Their New International Director of Communication and Content
GL
08:12aNEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT : Why is Outsourcing the New Trend? Infiniti's Experts Highlight the Benefits and Challenges
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP : to spin off Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug
3MAGNIT : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces Dividend Payment Update
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home
5GOLD : GLOBAL MARKETS: Gold roars to record high, dollar dives again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group