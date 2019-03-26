Chanhigh : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

NOTES

1.GENERAL INFORMATION

The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. The address of its registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The address of its principal place of business is 17th and 18th Floors, Cang Hai Industry Building, No.3388 Cang Hai Road, Yinzhou District, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are provision of municipal work and landscape construction and related services.

In the opinion of the Directors, as at 31 December 2018, the Peng Family, comprising Mr. Peng Daosheng, Ms. Wang Sufen, Mr. Peng Tianbin and Mr. Peng Yonghui, is the ultimate controlling party (the "Controlling Shareholders") of the Company.

2.BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB"). IFRSs comprise International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); International Accounting Standards ("IAS"); and Interpretations. The consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).

3.ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS

The IASB has issued a number of new and revised IFRSs that are effective for annual periods accounting year beginning on 1 January 2018. Of these, the following developments are relevant to the Group's consolidated financial statements:

(i)IFRS 9 Financial Instruments; and

(ii)IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers

The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period.

IFRS 9 Financial instruments

IFRS 9 replaces the provisions of IAS 39 that relate to the recognition, classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities, derecognition of financial instruments, impairment of financial assets and hedge accounting.

The Group has applied IFRS 9 in accordance with the transition provisions set out in IFRS 9, i.e. applied the classification and measurement requirements retrospectively to instruments that have not been derecognised as at 1 January 2018 (date of initial application) and has not applied the requirements to instruments that have already been derecognised as at 1 January 2018. The difference between carrying amounts as at 31 December 2017 and the carrying amounts as at 1 January 2018 are recognised in the opening retained profits and other components of equity, without restating comparative information.