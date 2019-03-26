|
Chanhigh : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/26/2019 | 11:10pm EDT
CHANHIGH HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2017)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Revenue
|
733,430
|
1,144,539
|
Gross profit
|
83,540
|
182,047
|
Profit for the year
|
17,064
|
80,328
|
Profit and total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
17,046
|
80,328
|
Non-controlling interests
|
18
|
-
|
|
|
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Chanhigh Holdings Limited (the "Company"), hereby presents the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Revenue
|
4
|
733,430
|
|
1,144,539
|
|
Cost of services rendered
|
|
(645,383)
|
(956,924)
|
Sales related tax and auxiliary charges
|
|
(4,507)
|
(5,568)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
83,540
|
|
182,047
|
|
Other income and gains
|
|
13,161
|
|
10,129
|
|
Administrative and other operating expenses
|
|
(61,840)
|
(57,305)
|
Reversal of impairment loss/(impairment loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
on trade and other receivables and
|
|
|
|
|
|
contract assets, net
|
|
3,445
|
|
(11,393)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit from operations
|
|
38,306
|
|
123,478
|
|
Finance costs
|
|
(10,495)
|
(3,627)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
27,811
|
|
119,851
|
|
Income tax expense
|
5
|
(10,747)
|
(39,523)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
6
|
17,064
|
|
80,328
|
|
Other comprehensive income for the year,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
17,064
|
|
80,328
|
|
Profit and total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
17,046
|
|
80,328
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
18
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,064
|
|
80,328
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (RMB cents per share)
|
8
|
2.8
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
|
|
Note
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
9,073
|
7,834
|
Intangible assets
|
|
99,833
|
|
-
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
|
-
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
108,906
|
7,847
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
9
|
651,914
|
701,129
|
Contract assets
|
10
|
824,942
|
|
-
|
Gross amount due from customers for contract work
|
10
|
-
|
868,377
|
Bank and cash equivalents
|
|
280,086
|
375,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,756,942
|
1,945,358
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
1,865,848
|
1,953,205
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
11
|
5,487
|
5,487
|
Reserves
|
|
805,895
|
798,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
811,382
|
803,768
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
7,124
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
818,506
|
803,768
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
45,102
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
45,102
|
|
-
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
12
|
410,126
|
824,213
|
Accruals and other payables
|
|
88,436
|
80,648
|
Receipts in advance
|
10
|
-
|
18,270
|
Contract liabilities
|
10
|
62,346
|
|
-
|
Gross amount due to customers for contract work
|
10
|
-
|
16,079
|
Borrowings
|
|
337,085
|
111,000
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
104,247
|
99,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,002,240
|
1,149,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
1,865,848
|
1,953,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES
1.GENERAL INFORMATION
The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. The address of its registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The address of its principal place of business is 17th and 18th Floors, Cang Hai Industry Building, No.3388 Cang Hai Road, Yinzhou District, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are provision of municipal work and landscape construction and related services.
In the opinion of the Directors, as at 31 December 2018, the Peng Family, comprising Mr. Peng Daosheng, Ms. Wang Sufen, Mr. Peng Tianbin and Mr. Peng Yonghui, is the ultimate controlling party (the "Controlling Shareholders") of the Company.
2.BASIS OF PREPARATION
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB"). IFRSs comprise International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); International Accounting Standards ("IAS"); and Interpretations. The consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).
3.ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
The IASB has issued a number of new and revised IFRSs that are effective for annual periods accounting year beginning on 1 January 2018. Of these, the following developments are relevant to the Group's consolidated financial statements:
(i)IFRS 9 Financial Instruments; and
(ii)IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers
The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period.
IFRS 9 Financial instruments
IFRS 9 replaces the provisions of IAS 39 that relate to the recognition, classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities, derecognition of financial instruments, impairment of financial assets and hedge accounting.
The Group has applied IFRS 9 in accordance with the transition provisions set out in IFRS 9, i.e. applied the classification and measurement requirements retrospectively to instruments that have not been derecognised as at 1 January 2018 (date of initial application) and has not applied the requirements to instruments that have already been derecognised as at 1 January 2018. The difference between carrying amounts as at 31 December 2017 and the carrying amounts as at 1 January 2018 are recognised in the opening retained profits and other components of equity, without restating comparative information.
Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement.
The adoption of IFRS 9 resulted in the following changes to the Group's accounting policies.
(a)Classification
From 1 January 2018, the Group classifies its financial assets in the following measurement categories:
‧those to be measured subsequently at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") or fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), and
‧those to be measured at amortised cost.
The classification depends on the Group's business model for managing the financial assets and the contractual terms of the cash flows.
For assets measured at fair value, gains and losses will either be recorded in profit or loss or other comprehensive income. For investments in equity instruments that are not held for trading, this will depend on whether the Group has made an irrevocable election at the time of initial recognition to account for the equity investment at FVTOCI.
(b)Measurement
The Group reclassifies debt investments when and only when its business model for managing those assets changes.
At initial recognition, the Group measures a financial asset at its fair value plus, in the case of a financial asset not at FVTPL, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset. Transaction costs of financial assets carried at FVTPL are expensed in profit or loss.
Subsequent measurement of debt instruments depends on the Group's business model for managing the asset and the cash flow characteristics of the asset. There are two measurement categories into which the Group classifies its debt instruments:
‧Amortised cost: Assets that are held for collection of contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest are measured at amortised cost. Interest income from these financial assets is included in other income using the effective interest rate method. Any gain or loss arising on derecognition is recognised directly in profit or loss and presented in other gains/(losses), together with foreign exchange gains and losses. Impairment losses are presented as separate line item in the statement of profit or loss.
