Chanhigh : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10 JUNE 2019

06/10/2019 | 09:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANHIGH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2017)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 10 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 10 June 2019, proposed resolutions numbered 1 to 6 as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "Notice") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Chanhigh Holdings Limited (the "Company"), both dated 26 April 2019. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Directors, Mr. Peng Tianbin (chairman of the Board and chairman of the Strategy Committee), Mr. Shi Weixing (chairman of the Nomination Committee) and Mr. Yang Zhongkai (chairman of the Remuneration Committee), did not attend the AGM on 10 June 2019 due to unexpected business engagements. All other Directors, attended the AGM to answer the shareholders' questions.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM HELD ON 10 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 10 June 2019, proposed resolutions numbered 1 to 6 as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 618,502,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on all the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

- 1 -

No Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required to attend and vote only against the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the AGM, and there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

The voting results in respect of the resolutions at the AGM were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  1. To receive, consider and approve the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, the reports of the Directors and the auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
  2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Peng Daosheng as an executive Director.
    1. To re-elect Ms. Wang Sufen as a non- executive Director.
    2. To re-elect Mr. Fan Rong as an independent non-executive Director.
    3. To authorise the Board to fix the respective Directors' remuneration.
  4. To re-appoint RSM Hong Kong as auditors until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.
  5. To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of Shares as at the date of passing of this resolution.
  6. To give a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of Shares as at the date of passing of this resolution.
  7. To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company by the aggregate number of the shares repurchased by the Company.

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

537,482,0000

(100.00%) (0.00%)

537,482,0000

(100.00%) (0.00%)

537,482,0000

(100.00%) (0.00%)

537,482,0000

(100.00%) (0.00%)

537,480,000 2,000

(99.999628%) (0.000372%)

537,480,000 2,000

(99.999628%) (0.000372%)

537,494,000 4,000

(99.999256%) (0.000744%)

537,360,000 138,000

(99.974325%) (0.025675%)

537,360,000 122,000

(99.977302%) (0.022698%)

Please refer to the Notice for the full text of the resolutions.

- 2 -

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

By order of the Board

Chanhigh Holdings Limited

Peng Tianbin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Peng Tianbin, Mr. Peng Yonghui and Mr. Peng Daosheng as executive Directors; Ms. Wang Sufen as non-executive Director; and Mr. Fan Rong, Mr. Shi Weixing and Mr. Yang Zhongkai as independent non-executive Directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Chanhigh Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 13:32:02 UTC
