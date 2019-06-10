Chanhigh : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANHIGH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2017)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 10 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 10 June 2019, proposed resolutions numbered 1 to 6 as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "Notice") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Chanhigh Holdings Limited (the "Company"), both dated 26 April 2019. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Directors, Mr. Peng Tianbin (chairman of the Board and chairman of the Strategy Committee), Mr. Shi Weixing (chairman of the Nomination Committee) and Mr. Yang Zhongkai (chairman of the Remuneration Committee), did not attend the AGM on 10 June 2019 due to unexpected business engagements. All other Directors, attended the AGM to answer the shareholders' questions.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM HELD ON 10 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 10 June 2019, proposed resolutions numbered 1 to 6 as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 618,502,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on all the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

- 1 -