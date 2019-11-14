Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Channel Champion Kim Scott Promoted to Vice President of Sales for Security On-Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 01:15pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security On-Demand Inc. (“SOD”), a leading national provider of Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services, announced today that Kim Scott has been promoted to Vice President of Sales. Kim will be leading the launch of a new partner channel program in 2020 as the company embraces a one-tier, 100% channel model.

“As Channel Sales Director, Kim was instrumental in establishing key partnerships and driving channel sales growth,” said Peter Bybee, CEO of Security On-Demand. He further added, “Kim’s extensive product management background is key asset in helping our partners and clients understand how to build a profitable MSSP revenue stream in a crowded marketplace.”

Before joining Security On-Demand, Kim spent her initial years working at AT&T Bell Laboratories performing product research and helping launch new technologies. One of her biggest successes was in partnering with telecommunication providers to launch voice and data messaging which is ubiquitous today. More recently, she spent 4 years at General Dynamics managing a mobile security product line protecting mobile devices from security breaches and while there, she also managed a suite of mobile SATCOM products. She holds a BS and MS from The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Mathematics and Computer Science.

As Vice-President of Sales, Kim’s added responsibilities will include overseeing the growth of the SOD sales channel team, expanding SOD’s Partner Sales Channel relationships, and deepening the company’s existing channel relationships.

About Security On-Demand
Security On-Demand (SOD) provides 24x7 advanced cyber-threat detection services for businesses and government agencies.  SOD’s patented, behavioral analytics technology platform enables the detection of advanced threats to protect brand value and reduce the risk and mitigate the impact of a data breach.

Headquartered in San Diego with R&D offices in Poland, SOD protects hundreds of companies globally. SOD’s threat management solutions feature its ThreatWatch, 5th Generation Threat Analytics and Management platform designed to increase time to detection, significantly lower the rate of false positives, and provide around the clock detection of advanced threats at a reasonable cost to mid-market commercial and government agencies.

PR Contact: Jonathan Russo, Marketing Manager, marketing@securityondemand.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e47e8880-1cec-4812-8aae-dd6533198916

Primary Logo

Kim Scott

Vice President of Sales

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pBAT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:38pAPPLIED BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:38pSINGAPORE EDEVELOPMENT : Global BioLife to Present 3F Antimicrobial Fragrance at 2020 ASM Biothreats
AQ
01:38pMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Update on the allegations of collusion
AQ
01:38pRESORT SAVERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:38pCAN to Present Prestigious Caregiving Award to Senator Tom Udall
GL
01:37pALPHABET : Google Completes U.S-to-Chile Curie Cable -- TechCrunch
DJ
01:36pIONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
01:36pCisco's Disappointing Outlook Weighs on Stocks
DJ
01:35pWEALTHBRIDGE ACQUISITION LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Amazon trims German delivery charges for groceries
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : 3Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group