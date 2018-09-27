Channel Partners Capital Honored for Significant Growth

Channel Partners Capital (Channel), a nationwide leading provider of
small business working capital, was ranked among the 5,000
fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine for the
sixth straight year in 2018. The Inc. 500/5000 list recognizes the
nation’s most successful, dynamic small and mid-sized businesses.
“Companies that have made the list, on average, have grown sixfold since
2014,” states James Ledbetter, Editor in Chief, Inc. Media. “Over a
stretch when the economy grew around 11 percent, that’s a result most
businesses can only dream to achieve.”
Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000
over the years, only a fraction made the list more than once. A mere six
percent have made the list six times and fewer still for six consecutive
years.
“Our consistent growth results from the strong relationships we build
with equipment finance partners and their customers,” says Brad
Peterson, CEO of CPC. “We work hard to provide convenient, easy access
to growth capital for small business customers who are often acquiring
equipment at the same time.” Adds Peterson, “Leveraging these
connections ensures that our partners are in the right place at the
right time to help small businesses with their working capital needs.”
Earlier this year, Channel closed on a mid-eight figure equity
investment and a senior debt facility that will support over $300
million in annual fundings, allowing Channel to continue its trajectory
of growth as one of the most financially stable companies in the
industry.
More about Channel Partners Capital LLC
Based in Minnetonka,
Minn., Channel Partners Capital is a leading provider of small business
working capital across the U.S., partnering exclusively with equipment
leasing and finance companies. Since its founding in 2009, CPC has
originated over 7,000 loans, generating receivables of over $350
million; deals typically range from $10,000 to $250,000. Channel is a
full-service funding source successfully filling the gap in small
business credit availability.
Channel provides multiple programs to support equipment finance
companies in offering working capital to their customers,
including a referral program for partners looking for a comprehensive
solution to working capital.
For information about financing options or partnership opportunities,
visit ChannelPartnersCapital.com
or e-mail information@channelpartnersllc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005931/en/