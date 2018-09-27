Channel Partners Capital Honored for Significant Growth

For 6th Consecutive Year, Working Capital Provider Achieves the Inc. 500/5000 List

Channel Partners Capital (Channel), a nationwide leading provider of small business working capital, was ranked among the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine for the sixth straight year in 2018. The Inc. 500/5000 list recognizes the nation’s most successful, dynamic small and mid-sized businesses.

“Companies that have made the list, on average, have grown sixfold since 2014,” states James Ledbetter, Editor in Chief, Inc. Media. “Over a stretch when the economy grew around 11 percent, that’s a result most businesses can only dream to achieve.”

Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction made the list more than once. A mere six percent have made the list six times and fewer still for six consecutive years.

“Our consistent growth results from the strong relationships we build with equipment finance partners and their customers,” says Brad Peterson, CEO of CPC. “We work hard to provide convenient, easy access to growth capital for small business customers who are often acquiring equipment at the same time.” Adds Peterson, “Leveraging these connections ensures that our partners are in the right place at the right time to help small businesses with their working capital needs.”

Earlier this year, Channel closed on a mid-eight figure equity investment and a senior debt facility that will support over $300 million in annual fundings, allowing Channel to continue its trajectory of growth as one of the most financially stable companies in the industry.

More about Channel Partners Capital LLC

Based in Minnetonka, Minn., Channel Partners Capital is a leading provider of small business working capital across the U.S., partnering exclusively with equipment leasing and finance companies. Since its founding in 2009, CPC has originated over 7,000 loans, generating receivables of over $350 million; deals typically range from $10,000 to $250,000. Channel is a full-service funding source successfully filling the gap in small business credit availability.

Channel provides multiple programs to support equipment finance companies in offering working capital to their customers, including a referral program for partners looking for a comprehensive solution to working capital.

For information about financing options or partnership opportunities, visit ChannelPartnersCapital.com or e-mail information@channelpartnersllc.com.

