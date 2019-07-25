Channelchek, an investor web portal featuring emerging growth companies, launches inspirational podcast series ‘IPO'

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Noble Financial Group, Inc. (“Noble”) announces today that it has launched a new podcast series on its investor portal, Channelchek.com . The series, entitled “IPO” (which stands for “Ideas,” “People behind them” and “Opportunities they create”), is hosted by award-winning director and producer Brant Pinvidic.

Pinvidic is widely recognized as one of the world’s great creative sales leaders, having sold more than 300 TV and movie projects. With hits like “The Biggest Loser” and “Bar Rescue,” he has been named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s “30 Most Powerful Reality Players” five times. But his true passion is business. He has become an accomplished public speaker, C-level corporate consultant, columnist for Forbes, and the host of a top iTunes-rated podcast averaging more than 100,000 downloads per month. This fall, Penguin Random House will release his first business book, “The 3-Minute Rule,” in which he shares his secrets for how to say less and get more with any pitch or presentation.

Each episode of “IPO” will provide the listener with lively conversation focused on what it takes to build successful businesses. The show’s first featured guest is Christie Hefner, who, at only 29 years old, took the helm of her father’s iconic brand, Playboy. On her watch, during an extremely difficult time, the company was transformed from a magazine publisher into an international licensing and multimedia brand. “I know most people probably thought that she got the job because she was Hugh’s daughter,” said Pinvidic. “After you hear her podcast, I think you’ll agree that had nothing to do with the decision.”

The second podcast in the series (released at the end of July) will feature another unusual female business leader, Kathy Ireland. The supermodel, perhaps best known for appearing in 13 consecutive Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, evolved into a marketing genius. Kathy Ireland Worldwide, the company she founded in 1993, reached its first $1 billion in retail sales in 2004 with only 37 employees. The company now exceeds $2 billion in annual sales from its brand collections, including home, office, fashion, accessories and pet products.

Future episodes of “IPO” will include Patrick Drake, co-founder of the world’s largest meal kit provider (market cap $1.5 billion, annual sales $1.3 billion); Dr. Gregory Bailey and Jim Melon of Juvenescence, a company focused on building a pipeline of therapeutic assets to target aging, regeneration and age-related diseases; Rob Lowe on the business of being “in the business”; and King Bach, who has turned his position of being one of the world’s most followed individuals across multiple social media channels into big business.

The first episodes of “IPO” will be available exclusively on www.channelchek.com , with access through iTunes and other podcast hosting services scheduled to launch later this summer.

“Brant’s passion for business and belief in Channelchek’s mission is no secret. As the host of our ‘IPO’ podcast series, he is best suited to facilitate the sharing of inspiring entrepreneurs’ success stories with our Channelchek community, fostering education and enthusiasm for responsible investing in emerging growth companies,” said Nico Pronk, Noble’s CEO.

Direct access to Christie Hefner IPO podcast: http://www.channelchek.com/#/news-channel/IPO_Podcast_-_Christie_Hefner

One-minute video previews of upcoming IPO podcasts: http://www.channelchek.com/#/news-channel/IPO_Podcast_Series

Beta-launched in late 2018, Channelchek is a free, comprehensive investor-centric portal that provides independent institutional-quality research, balanced news, corporate video webcasts, podcasts, instructional videos, and advanced stock market data on over 6,000 public emerging growth companies. For more information, visit http://www.channelchek.com .

Noble Financial Group, Inc. is the parent company of Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“NCM”). NCM is a FINRA-licensed and SEC-registered broker/dealer. As a research-driven investment banking boutique, NCM has been supporting the needs of emerging growth companies since 1984. For more information, visit https://www.noblecapitalmarkets.com .

info@channelchek.com

Tel. 561-994-1191 ext. 2211