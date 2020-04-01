Log in
Chaos Group Announces the V-Ray Education Collection

04/01/2020 | 04:15pm BST

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos Group launches the V-Ray Education Collection, a new offering that provides access to 11 V-Ray and Phoenix FD products through a single license. Students, schools and educators can now use Chaos Group’s industry-standard renderer and fluid simulation software for $149 a year (an 86% savings compared to purchasing individually).

"We wanted to make it easier for students and educators to access a full suite of software, as they learn and teach visualization for architecture, design and visual effects,” said Veselina Zheleva, Chaos Group education director. “With our new collection, users can easily switch between the leading 3D applications, helping them branch out, reduce costs and expand their curriculums.”

Students

The V-Ray Education Collection offers students more flexibility as they begin to master workflows and build their portfolios. As coursework and interests develop, students can apply different versions of V-Ray to their own unique challenges. With options for architecture (Revit, SketchUp, Rhino, 3ds Max), visual effects (Maya, Houdini), real-time (Unreal) and more, students can now hone in on the areas that matter most.

Universities and Educators

With one price across products, schools and teachers no longer have to limit themselves as they design courses. They can choose the right product for the job, and then switch it if plans or industry trends start to shift. As cost is a historical barrier to departmental growth, the V-Ray Education Collection has been priced to spur new classes and expanded curriculums, so administrators won’t have to wait for new budgets whenever they have a good idea.

The V-Ray Education Collection includes full versions of 11 products and free upgrades for the length of the license. Free access to Chaos Group’s commercial support team is also included, providing on-demand support from set-up to settings.

The V-Ray Education Collection Includes:

  • V-Ray for 3ds Max
  • V-Ray for Maya
  • V-Ray for SketchUp
  • V-Ray for Rhino
  • V-Ray for Revit
  • V-Ray for Modo
  • V-Ray for Unreal
  • V-Ray for Houdini
  • V-Ray for Cinema 4D
  • Phoenix FD for 3ds Max
  • Phoenix FD for Maya

To learn more, please visit Chaos Group’s education page.

Pricing and Availability

The V-Ray Education Collection is available now for any accredited institution, educator, student or training center and priced at $149 a year. Licenses can be purchased directly or through one of Chaos Group’s education resellers.

About Chaos Group

Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com.

Colin McLaughlin
Liaison
5037969822
colin@liaisonpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
