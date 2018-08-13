Log in
News : Companies
Chaos Group Opens V-Ray Cloud Beta with Free Rendering for a Limited Time

08/13/2018 | 05:03pm CEST

SIGGRAPH 2018, VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos Group releases the open beta for V-Ray Cloud, a push-button cloud rendering service for artists and designers running on Google Cloud Platform. V-Ray Cloud can turn a workstation into a supercomputer, unlocking the unlimited power of the cloud to help users hit deadlines and render faster than ever before. V-Ray Cloud will be free to use throughout the beta.

V-Ray Cloud removes the hardware barriers that keep most cloud rendering users at bay, simplifying the process for the everyday artist. Soon, with a click of a button, users will be able to render an entire animation in the time it takes to render a single frame, without having to track assets, juggle licenses or set up virtual machines. V-Ray Cloud will also be integrated into all V-Ray products, bringing a rapid speed boost to artists and designers in a pinch.

“V-Ray Cloud will be there whenever you need it, as a natural extension to your workflow,” said Boris Simandoff, V-Ray Cloud Director of Engineering at Chaos Group. “As needs arise, just submit a job and we’ll do the rest. It’s really simple.”

V-Ray Cloud Features:Google Cloud Power – V-Ray Cloud is currently deployed on the Google Cloud Platform, providing a highly secure, scalable system for on-demand, high-performance rendering.

Smart Sync – Automatic scene updates for new changes, ensuring fast upload times and renders.

Smart Vault – An optimized storage system keeps assets in the cloud for use in future projects.

Remote Control – Job settings can be changed and resubmitted from any device, without opening the scene.

V-Ray Cloud is now open to all beta testers. Apply now to try free cloud rendering for a limited time.

Chaos Group will be demoing V-Ray Cloud at SIGGRAPH 2018 in the Google booth (#1423) on August 14 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on August 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. To see a demo or schedule a meeting with Chaos Group at the show, please contact: david.tracy@chaosgroup.com.

About Chaos GroupChaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com.

Colin McLaughlin
Liaison
5037969822
colin@liaisonpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
