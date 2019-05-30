Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chaos Group Releases V-Ray for Unreal Update 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 10:36am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos Group releases V-Ray for Unreal Update 1, bringing new capabilities to the only production rendering workflow designed for real-time. With new support for native Unreal materials, designers can now ray trace every part of their scene from their existing Unreal projects. Viewport rendering has also been added, making it easier than ever to produce photorealistic beauty shots and reference checks from within Unreal.


“As the need to create custom applications and configurators continues to grow, the design industry needs more power in one place,” said Simeon Balabanov, V-Ray for Unreal Product Manager. “With support for native Unreal materials, V-Ray for Unreal can offer 100 percent ray traced accuracy to all workflows, so V-Ray quality is always available, no matter where your project starts.”

Unreal Materials
With V-Ray for Unreal, Unreal materials are automatically converted into V-Ray equivalents at render time, allowing all projects to use V-Ray from the Unreal Editor. Now, thousands of new users can access V-Ray quality and light baking without adjusting their established workflow, blending the best of real-time and ray tracing into a single pipeline.

Viewport Rendering
Users can now render interactively as they iterate, seeing the results of changes to lights and materials directly in the Unreal viewport. As looks develop, users can activate V-Ray to produce beauty shots or cycle through options at the highest fidelity possible. Physically based lighting also allows V-Ray for Unreal to act as a reference tool, providing designers with the most realistic view of how their assets will look in a real-world situation.

A Better Bridge
With new 1:1 support for Datasmith material translations, Update 1 makes it possible for CAD designers to utilize the full power of V-Ray technology and its physically based materials, giving them a ground truth representation they can rely on.

Speed and Memory Optimizations
Numerous optimizations have been added across the board, including better memory usage around large data sets and scenes with millions of polygons. Light baking is also now up to 60 percent faster without sacrificing quality.

To see V-Ray for Unreal’s full capabilities, please visit the product page.

Pricing/Availability
V-Ray for Unreal Update 1 is free and available now to current customers. Update 1 also adds support for Unreal Engine 4.22. New seats can be purchased by a variety of methods including monthly ($80), annual ($470) and education pricing, which comes as a flat $99 fee for students, educators and universities. Interested parties can also visit the website for a free starter’s guide.

About Chaos Group
Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com.

Attachments

Colin McLaughlin
Liaison Inc.
5037969822
colin@liaisonpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aNO OTHER COUNTRY COULD ORGANIZE 2019 AFCON LIKE EGYPT : Akki
AQ
10:53aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hecla Mining Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:52aCOMBINED CONTRACTING : Group's UAE unit wins AED 16.5m tender
AQ
10:52aCENTRAL FEDERAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:52aBANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:52aADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:52aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Cority on its Pending New Growth Investment with Thoma Bravo as Majority Investor
BU
10:51aWOMENHEART : PSA Wins Two Bronze Telly Awards
BU
10:50aNissan's technology could pay in Renault-FCA deal - sources
RE
10:50aPOUA's Lisa Alberghini joins Housing Partnership Network as Executive Vice President
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
4KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
5CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About