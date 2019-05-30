LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos Group releases V-Ray for Unreal Update 1 , bringing new capabilities to the only production rendering workflow designed for real-time. With new support for native Unreal materials, designers can now ray trace every part of their scene from their existing Unreal projects. Viewport rendering has also been added, making it easier than ever to produce photorealistic beauty shots and reference checks from within Unreal.



“As the need to create custom applications and configurators continues to grow, the design industry needs more power in one place,” said Simeon Balabanov, V-Ray for Unreal Product Manager. “With support for native Unreal materials, V-Ray for Unreal can offer 100 percent ray traced accuracy to all workflows, so V-Ray quality is always available, no matter where your project starts.”



Unreal Materials

With V-Ray for Unreal, Unreal materials are automatically converted into V-Ray equivalents at render time, allowing all projects to use V-Ray from the Unreal Editor. Now, thousands of new users can access V-Ray quality and light baking without adjusting their established workflow, blending the best of real-time and ray tracing into a single pipeline.



Viewport Rendering

Users can now render interactively as they iterate, seeing the results of changes to lights and materials directly in the Unreal viewport. As looks develop, users can activate V-Ray to produce beauty shots or cycle through options at the highest fidelity possible. Physically based lighting also allows V-Ray for Unreal to act as a reference tool, providing designers with the most realistic view of how their assets will look in a real-world situation.



A Better Bridge

With new 1:1 support for Datasmith material translations, Update 1 makes it possible for CAD designers to utilize the full power of V-Ray technology and its physically based materials, giving them a ground truth representation they can rely on.



Speed and Memory Optimizations

Numerous optimizations have been added across the board, including better memory usage around large data sets and scenes with millions of polygons. Light baking is also now up to 60 percent faster without sacrificing quality.



To see V-Ray for Unreal’s full capabilities, please visit the product page .



Pricing/Availability

V-Ray for Unreal Update 1 is free and available now to current customers. Update 1 also adds support for Unreal Engine 4.22. New seats can be purchased by a variety of methods including monthly ($80), annual ($470) and education pricing, which comes as a flat $99 fee for students, educators and universities. Interested parties can also visit the website for a free starter’s guide .



About Chaos Group

Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com .

