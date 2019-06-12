Log in
Chaowei Power : Announcements and Notices - Announcement Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 12 June 2019

06/12/2019 | 05:54am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited

威 動 力 控 股 有 限

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 951)

ANNOUNCEMENT

VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 12 JUNE 2019

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the voting results of the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of the Company held on 12 June 2019. At the AGM, the voting of all resolutions were taken by poll and all the resolutions were approved by shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders''). The poll results in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and approve the audited consolidated

616,097,262

0

financial statements, directors' report and auditor's

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

report for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK$0.066 per share

616,200,262

0

for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''Final

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Dividend'').

3.

To re-elect Mr. Zhou Mingming as an executive

604,242,298

11,957,964

Director.

(98.06%)

(1.94%)

4.

To re-elect Ms. Yang Yunfei as an executive

615,195,889

1,004,373

Director.

(99.84%)

(0.16%)

5.

To re-elect Prof. Ouyang Minggao as an independent

615,760,395

439,867

non-executive Director.

(99.93%)

(0.07%)

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

6.

To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of

616,200,262

0

the Directors.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

7.

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors

616,200,262

0

and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

8.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot,

577,855,353

38,344,909

issue and deal with additional shares of the

(93.78%)

(6.22%)

Company.

9.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

616,200,262

0

repurchase shares of the Company.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

10.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

578,295,220

37,905,042

Directors to issue shares by the number of shares

(93.85%)

(6.15%)

repurchased.

Note: Please refer to the circular and the notice of the AGM dated 26 April 2019 for the full version of the above resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,104,126,979 shares. None of the Shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''). In addition, there were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolution at the AGM as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, there were a total of 1,104,126,979 shares, being all the shares which were issued and outstanding, entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investors Services Limited, the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

In relation to resolution No. 2 above, the Final Dividend will be payable to the Shareholders whose name appear on the register of members of the Company on 20 June 2019. In order to qualify for the Final Dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 17 June 2019. The Final Dividend is expected to be paid on or around 11 July 2019.

By Order of the Board

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited

Zhou Mingming

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Changxing, Zhejiang Province, the PRC, 12 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. ZHOU Mingming, Mr. ZHOU Longrui, Ms. YANG Yunfei and Mr. YANG Xinxin; the non-executive Director is Ms. FANG Jianjun; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. WANG Jiqiang, Prof. OUYANG Minggao, Mr. LEE Conway Kong Wai and Mr. NG Chi Kit.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:53:00 UTC
