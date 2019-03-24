Log in
Chaowei Power : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

03/24/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited ൴۾ਗɢછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 951)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • • Revenue for the Year was approximately RMB26,948 million (2017: approximately RMB24,654 million), representing an increase of approximately 9.3% over last year.

  • • Gross profit for the Year was approximately RMB3,235 million (2017: approximately RMB2,923 million), representing an increase of approximately 10.7% over last year.

  • • Profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the Year was approximately RMB413 million (2017: approximately RMB455 million).

  • • Basic earnings per share for the Year amounted to RMB0.37 (2017: RMB0.41).

  • • The Board proposed to declare a final dividend of HK$0.066 per share for the Year (2017: HK$0.074), which will be subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting, representing a total distribution of approximately HK$73.1 million (2017: approximately HK$82.0 million) for the Year.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" or each the "Director") of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited financial results and financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017. These financial results have been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Certified Public Accountants and reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee").

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

3

26,948,237

24,654,011

Cost of sales

(23,712,969)

(21,731,378)

Gross profit

3,235,268

2,922,633

Other income and other gains

274,231

324,982

Distribution and selling expenses

(917,817)

(884,310)

Administrative expenses

(630,693)

(546,778)

Research and development expenses

(884,914)

(775,849)

Other expenses and other losses

(45,865)

(65,290)

Impairment losses recognised, net of reversal

(88,126)

(83,567)

Finance costs

4

(336,478)

(250,636)

Share of result of joint ventures

(12,132)

(767)

Share of result of associates

(15,765)

(4,779)

Profit before tax

5

577,709

635,639

Income tax expense

6

(200,202)

(163,755)

Profit for the year

377,507

471,884

Other comprehensive income (expense):

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

financial statements of foreign operations

(1,690)

(1,267)

Fair value gain on receivables measured at

fair value through other comprehensive income

("FVTOCI")

9,051

-

Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year,

net of income tax

7,361

(1,267)

Total comprehensive income for the year

384,868

470,617

Profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

412,714

454,816

Non-controlling interests

(35,207)

17,068

377,507

471,884

Total comprehensive income for the year

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

420,075

453,549

Non-controlling interests

(35,207)

17,068

384,868

470,617

Earnings per share

7

- Basic and diluted (RMB)

0.37

0.41

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

4,991,790

4,540,191

Prepaid lease payments

458,976

350,804

Investment properties

42,327

42,720

Deferred tax assets

477,286

395,507

Goodwill

49,447

49,447

Intangible assets

294,149

327,066

Interests in joint ventures

191,080

195,652

Interests in associates

131,160

119,905

Available-for-sale investments

-

14,694

Equity instruments at FVTOCI

10,722

-

Loan receivables

78,949

204,449

Amounts due from related parties

173,085

49,095

Prepayments and other receivables

47,433

11,893

Deposits paid for acquisition of land use rights

-

16,000

Deposits paid for acquisition of property,

plant and equipment

140,609

131,652

7,087,013

6,449,075

CURRENT ASSETS

Prepaid lease payments

9,367

7,883

Inventories

2,163,059

2,308,702

Trade receivables

9

2,024,755

1,941,109

Bills receivable

10

-

1,977,677

Receivables at FVTOCI

10

634,864

-

Prepayments and other receivables

1,226,497

1,540,253

Loan receivables

143,659

12,876

Amounts due from related parties

212,406

211,788

Derivative financial instrument

-

391

Financial assets at fair value through

profit and loss ("FVTPL")

66,427

2,321

Restricted bank deposits

1,159,844

1,052,383

Bank balances and cash

2,975,507

1,501,319

10,616,385

10,556,702

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Cont'd)

AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

11

2,057,807

2,293,315

Bills payable

12

1,145,288

1,041,371

Other payables and accruals

1,473,255

1,698,552

Amounts due to related parties

29,232

13,748

Tax liabilities

151,545

175,733

Warranty provision

535,253

483,167

Contract liabilities

578,037

-

Bank borrowings

3,761,691

3,193,586

Obligations under finance leases

-

75,000

Short-term note

299,930

-

10,032,038

8,974,472

NET CURRENT ASSETS

584,347

1,582,230

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

7,671,360

8,031,305

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

74,961

74,961

Reserves

3,927,707

3,597,653

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

4,002,668

3,672,614

Non-controlling interests

926,162

1,014,826

TOTAL EQUITY

4,928,830

4,687,440

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

3,529

1,848

Deferred income

284,224

275,050

Bank borrowings

1,392,754

2,008,277

Medium-term note

646,331

644,298

Corporate bond

415,692

414,392

2,742,530

3,343,865

7,671,360

8,031,305

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

  • 1. GENERAL INFORMATION

    The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 18 January 2010 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands and its shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 7 July 2010. The address of the registered office of the Company is P.O. Box 31119 Grand Pavilion, Hibiscus Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1205 Cayman Islands, and the address of its principal place of business in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") is No.18, Chengnan Road, Huaxi Industrial Function Area, Changxing County, Zhejiang Province, the PRC.

    The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") operate (the functional currency of the Company and most of its subsidiaries). The Company is an investment holding company.

  • 2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("IFRSs")

    New and Amendments to IFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

    The Group has applied the following new and amendments to IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB") for the first time in the current year:

IFRS 9

Financial Instruments

IFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments

IFRIC 22

Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

Amendments to IFRS 2

Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions

Amendments to IFRS 4

Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts

Amendments to IAS 28

As part of the Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2014-2016 Cycle

Amendments to IAS 40

Transfers of Investment Property

Disclaimer

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 11:04:06 UTC
