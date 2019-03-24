|
Chaowei Power : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
03/24/2019 | 07:05am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Chaowei Power Holdings Limited ൴۾ਗɢછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 951)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
• Revenue for the Year was approximately RMB26,948 million (2017: approximately RMB24,654 million), representing an increase of approximately 9.3% over last year.
-
• Gross profit for the Year was approximately RMB3,235 million (2017: approximately RMB2,923 million), representing an increase of approximately 10.7% over last year.
-
• Profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the Year was approximately RMB413 million (2017: approximately RMB455 million).
-
• Basic earnings per share for the Year amounted to RMB0.37 (2017: RMB0.41).
-
• The Board proposed to declare a final dividend of HK$0.066 per share for the Year (2017: HK$0.074), which will be subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting, representing a total distribution of approximately HK$73.1 million (2017: approximately HK$82.0 million) for the Year.
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" or each the "Director") of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited financial results and financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017. These financial results have been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Certified Public Accountants and reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee").
- 1 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
26,948,237
|
24,654,011
|
Cost of sales
|
(23,712,969)
|
(21,731,378)
|
Gross profit
|
3,235,268
|
2,922,633
|
Other income and other gains
|
274,231
|
324,982
|
Distribution and selling expenses
|
(917,817)
|
(884,310)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(630,693)
|
(546,778)
|
Research and development expenses
|
(884,914)
|
(775,849)
|
Other expenses and other losses
|
(45,865)
|
(65,290)
|
Impairment losses recognised, net of reversal
|
(88,126)
|
(83,567)
|
Finance costs
|
4
|
(336,478)
|
(250,636)
|
Share of result of joint ventures
|
(12,132)
|
(767)
|
Share of result of associates
|
(15,765)
|
(4,779)
|
Profit before tax
|
5
|
577,709
|
635,639
|
Income tax expense
|
6
|
(200,202)
|
(163,755)
|
Profit for the year
|
377,507
|
471,884
|
Other comprehensive income (expense):
|
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
profit or loss:
|
Exchange differences on translation of
|
financial statements of foreign operations
|
(1,690)
|
(1,267)
|
Fair value gain on receivables measured at
|
fair value through other comprehensive income
|
("FVTOCI")
|
9,051
|
-
|
Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year,
|
net of income tax
|
7,361
|
(1,267)
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
384,868
|
470,617
|
Profit for the year attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
412,714
|
454,816
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(35,207)
|
17,068
|
377,507
|
471,884
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
420,075
|
453,549
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(35,207)
|
17,068
|
384,868
|
470,617
|
Earnings per share
|
7
|
- Basic and diluted (RMB)
|
0.37
|
0.41
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
4,991,790
|
4,540,191
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
458,976
|
350,804
|
Investment properties
|
42,327
|
42,720
|
Deferred tax assets
|
477,286
|
395,507
|
Goodwill
|
49,447
|
49,447
|
Intangible assets
|
294,149
|
327,066
|
Interests in joint ventures
|
191,080
|
195,652
|
Interests in associates
|
131,160
|
119,905
|
Available-for-sale investments
|
-
|
14,694
|
Equity instruments at FVTOCI
|
10,722
|
-
|
Loan receivables
|
78,949
|
204,449
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
173,085
|
49,095
|
Prepayments and other receivables
|
47,433
|
11,893
|
Deposits paid for acquisition of land use rights
|
-
|
16,000
|
Deposits paid for acquisition of property,
|
plant and equipment
|
140,609
|
131,652
|
7,087,013
|
6,449,075
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
9,367
|
7,883
|
Inventories
|
2,163,059
|
2,308,702
|
Trade receivables
|
9
|
2,024,755
|
1,941,109
|
Bills receivable
|
10
|
-
|
1,977,677
|
Receivables at FVTOCI
|
10
|
634,864
|
-
|
Prepayments and other receivables
|
1,226,497
|
1,540,253
|
Loan receivables
|
143,659
|
12,876
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
212,406
|
211,788
|
Derivative financial instrument
|
-
|
391
|
Financial assets at fair value through
|
profit and loss ("FVTPL")
|
66,427
|
2,321
|
Restricted bank deposits
|
1,159,844
|
1,052,383
|
Bank balances and cash
|
2,975,507
|
1,501,319
|
10,616,385
|
10,556,702
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Cont'd)
AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Trade payables
|
11
|
2,057,807
|
2,293,315
|
Bills payable
|
12
|
1,145,288
|
1,041,371
|
Other payables and accruals
|
1,473,255
|
1,698,552
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
29,232
|
13,748
|
Tax liabilities
|
151,545
|
175,733
|
Warranty provision
|
535,253
|
483,167
|
Contract liabilities
|
578,037
|
-
|
Bank borrowings
|
3,761,691
|
3,193,586
|
Obligations under finance leases
|
-
|
75,000
|
Short-term note
|
299,930
|
-
|
10,032,038
|
8,974,472
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
584,347
|
1,582,230
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
7,671,360
|
8,031,305
|
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
Share capital
|
74,961
|
74,961
|
Reserves
|
3,927,707
|
3,597,653
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
4,002,668
|
3,672,614
|
Non-controlling interests
|
926,162
|
1,014,826
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
4,928,830
|
4,687,440
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
3,529
|
1,848
|
Deferred income
|
284,224
|
275,050
|
Bank borrowings
|
1,392,754
|
2,008,277
|
Medium-term note
|
646,331
|
644,298
|
Corporate bond
|
415,692
|
414,392
|
2,742,530
|
3,343,865
|
7,671,360
|
8,031,305
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
-
1. GENERAL INFORMATION
The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 18 January 2010 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands and its shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 7 July 2010. The address of the registered office of the Company is P.O. Box 31119 Grand Pavilion, Hibiscus Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1205 Cayman Islands, and the address of its principal place of business in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") is No.18, Chengnan Road, Huaxi Industrial Function Area, Changxing County, Zhejiang Province, the PRC.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") operate (the functional currency of the Company and most of its subsidiaries). The Company is an investment holding company.
-
2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("IFRSs")
New and Amendments to IFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year
The Group has applied the following new and amendments to IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB") for the first time in the current year:
|
IFRS 9
|
Financial Instruments
|
IFRS 15
|
Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments
|
IFRIC 22
|
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
|
Amendments to IFRS 2
|
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions
|
Amendments to IFRS 4
|
Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts
|
Amendments to IAS 28
|
As part of the Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2014-2016 Cycle
|
Amendments to IAS 40
|
Transfers of Investment Property
|
|