Chaowei Power : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited ൴۾ਗɢછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 951)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

• Revenue for the Year was approximately RMB26,948 million (2017: approximately RMB24,654 million), representing an increase of approximately 9.3% over last year.

• Gross profit for the Year was approximately RMB3,235 million (2017: approximately RMB2,923 million), representing an increase of approximately 10.7% over last year.

• Profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the Year was approximately RMB413 million (2017: approximately RMB455 million).

• Basic earnings per share for the Year amounted to RMB0.37 (2017: RMB0.41).

• The Board proposed to declare a final dividend of HK$0.066 per share for the Year (2017: HK$0.074), which will be subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting, representing a total distribution of approximately HK$73.1 million (2017: approximately HK$82.0 million) for the Year.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" or each the "Director") of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited financial results and financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017. These financial results have been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Certified Public Accountants and reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee").

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 3 26,948,237 24,654,011 Cost of sales (23,712,969) (21,731,378) Gross profit 3,235,268 2,922,633 Other income and other gains 274,231 324,982 Distribution and selling expenses (917,817) (884,310) Administrative expenses (630,693) (546,778) Research and development expenses (884,914) (775,849) Other expenses and other losses (45,865) (65,290) Impairment losses recognised, net of reversal (88,126) (83,567) Finance costs 4 (336,478) (250,636) Share of result of joint ventures (12,132) (767) Share of result of associates (15,765) (4,779) Profit before tax 5 577,709 635,639 Income tax expense 6 (200,202) (163,755) Profit for the year 377,507 471,884 Other comprehensive income (expense): Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of foreign operations (1,690) (1,267) Fair value gain on receivables measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") 9,051 - Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year, net of income tax 7,361 (1,267) Total comprehensive income for the year 384,868 470,617 Profit for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 412,714 454,816 Non-controlling interests (35,207) 17,068 377,507 471,884 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 420,075 453,549 Non-controlling interests (35,207) 17,068 384,868 470,617 Earnings per share 7 - Basic and diluted (RMB) 0.37 0.41

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 4,991,790 4,540,191 Prepaid lease payments 458,976 350,804 Investment properties 42,327 42,720 Deferred tax assets 477,286 395,507 Goodwill 49,447 49,447 Intangible assets 294,149 327,066 Interests in joint ventures 191,080 195,652 Interests in associates 131,160 119,905 Available-for-sale investments - 14,694 Equity instruments at FVTOCI 10,722 - Loan receivables 78,949 204,449 Amounts due from related parties 173,085 49,095 Prepayments and other receivables 47,433 11,893 Deposits paid for acquisition of land use rights - 16,000 Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment 140,609 131,652 7,087,013 6,449,075 CURRENT ASSETS Prepaid lease payments 9,367 7,883 Inventories 2,163,059 2,308,702 Trade receivables 9 2,024,755 1,941,109 Bills receivable 10 - 1,977,677 Receivables at FVTOCI 10 634,864 - Prepayments and other receivables 1,226,497 1,540,253 Loan receivables 143,659 12,876 Amounts due from related parties 212,406 211,788 Derivative financial instrument - 391 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL") 66,427 2,321 Restricted bank deposits 1,159,844 1,052,383 Bank balances and cash 2,975,507 1,501,319 10,616,385 10,556,702

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Cont'd)

AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 11 2,057,807 2,293,315 Bills payable 12 1,145,288 1,041,371 Other payables and accruals 1,473,255 1,698,552 Amounts due to related parties 29,232 13,748 Tax liabilities 151,545 175,733 Warranty provision 535,253 483,167 Contract liabilities 578,037 - Bank borrowings 3,761,691 3,193,586 Obligations under finance leases - 75,000 Short-term note 299,930 - 10,032,038 8,974,472 NET CURRENT ASSETS 584,347 1,582,230 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,671,360 8,031,305 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 74,961 74,961 Reserves 3,927,707 3,597,653 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 4,002,668 3,672,614 Non-controlling interests 926,162 1,014,826 TOTAL EQUITY 4,928,830 4,687,440 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred tax liabilities 3,529 1,848 Deferred income 284,224 275,050 Bank borrowings 1,392,754 2,008,277 Medium-term note 646,331 644,298 Corporate bond 415,692 414,392 2,742,530 3,343,865 7,671,360 8,031,305

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

1. GENERAL INFORMATION The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 18 January 2010 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands and its shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 7 July 2010. The address of the registered office of the Company is P.O. Box 31119 Grand Pavilion, Hibiscus Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1205 Cayman Islands, and the address of its principal place of business in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") is No.18, Chengnan Road, Huaxi Industrial Function Area, Changxing County, Zhejiang Province, the PRC. The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") operate (the functional currency of the Company and most of its subsidiaries). The Company is an investment holding company.

2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("IFRSs") New and Amendments to IFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year The Group has applied the following new and amendments to IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB") for the first time in the current year: