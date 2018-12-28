Chaowei Power : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transactions Renewal of the Existing Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 951)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

RENEWAL OF THE EXISTING BATTERY PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT

PURCHASE AGREEMENT

BATTERY PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT PURCHASE AGREEMENT (2019-2021)

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 29 December 2015 and 31 December 2015 for the purchase of batteries intelligence manufacturing equipment and ancillary facilities from Zhejiang Doulan by Chaowei Power (for itself and on behalf of the Group) under the Existing Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement from 1 January 2016 to 31 December 2018. As the term of the Existing Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement will expire on 31 December 2018, on 28 December 2018, Chaowei Power (for itself and on behalf of the Group) and Zhejiang Doulan renewed the Existing Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement by entering into the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021) for another term of three years commencing from 1 January 2019 and ending on 31 December 2021, renewable upon expiry (subject to compliance with the relevant provisions of the Listing Rules regarding continuing connected transactions).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhou is a controlling shareholder of the Company and an executive Director and therefore a connected person of the Company. Zhejiang Doulan is 60% owned by Mr. Zhou and is therefore an associate of Mr. Zhou and a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the transactions under the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021) constitute continuing connected transactions.

As all the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) as calculated in accordance with Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules for the proposed caps in respect of the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021), on an annual basis, are less than 5% but the annual cap for each of the three years ending 31 December 2021 is more than HK$3,000,000, and that the transactions contemplated under the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021) are on normal commercial terms, the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021) and the transactions contemplated under it are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements and are exempt from the circular and independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The Directors, including the independent non-executive Directors, are of the view that the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021) has been entered into on normal commercial terms, and the terms thereof are fair and reasonable and are in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021)

Date: 28 December 2018 Parties: (1) Chaowei Power (as the buyer); and (2) Zhejiang Doulan (as the seller) Subject: Chaowei Power will purchase batteries intelligence manufacturing equipment and ancillary facilities from Zhejiang Doulan. Term: A term of three years from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021, renewable upon expiry (subject to compliance with the relevant provisions under the Listing Rules regarding continuing connected transactions).

Consideration:

Pursuant to the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021), Chaowei Power will purchase batteries intelligence manufacturing equipment and ancillary facilities from Zhejiang Doulan from time to time at price with reference to actual costs (including labour costs, costs of materials, technology development costs, rental expenses and depreciation expenses related to batteries intelligence manufacturing equipment and ancillary facilities ordered by Chaowei Power) plus a 20% to 25% gross profit margin of Zhejiang Doulan, which shall not, in any event, be higher than the prices of the products with comparable nature and scale charged by other Independent Third Party suppliers. For the purpose of ensuring the consideration being fair and reasonable, the Company has taken into account the following factors:

(1) the quotations from Independent Third Parties for similar projects; and

(2) the historical price of similar projects procured by the Group.

Payment:

Down payment of 30% of consideration of each order shall be paid within one week after placing of order, payment of a further 30% shall be paid before delivery, payment of 30% shall be paid within one month after completing equipment installation and debugging, and remaining balance of 10% shall be paid within one year after equipment installation.

Delivery:

For each purchase, Chaowei Power will send an order to Zhejiang Doulan in advance, and Zhejiang Doulan will confirm the order within 7 days after the date of the order. The exact delivery date and venue will be confirmed by Chaowei Power and Zhejiang Doulan on a case-by-case basis. Zhejiang Doulan shall be responsible for delivery and set-up of the manufacturing line and ancillary facilities and relevant fees.

Existing annual caps and historical transaction amounts:

The table below sets out the existing annual caps (tax excluded) in respect of the purchase of batteries intelligence manufacturing equipment and ancillary facilities as contemplated under the Existing Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement and the historical transaction amounts (tax excluded) for the three years ending 31 December 2018:

For the For the For the year ended year ended year ending 31 December 31 December 31 December 2016 2017 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Existing annual caps 80,000 110,000 150,000 Historical transaction amounts 13,169 17,011 26,710(Note)

Note: Historical transaction amount for the ten months ended 31 October 2018

The historical transaction amounts has been lower than the existing annual caps primarily because the growth of Zhejiang Doulan's production capacity has been less than forecasted.

Proposed annual caps:

The table below sets out the proposed annual caps (tax excluded) in respect of the purchase of batteries intelligence manufacturing equipment and ancillary facilities as contemplated under the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021) for the three years ending 31 December 2021:

For the For the For the year ending year ending year ending 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2020 2021 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Proposed annual caps 40,000 40,000 50,000

Basis of the proposed annual caps:

The proposed annual caps are determined based on, among other things, that (1) the historical transaction amounts under the Existing Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement, in particular, the transaction amount for the ten months ended 31 October 2018, which showed a significant growth compared to the transaction amount for each of the year ended 31 December 2016 and 31 December 2017, respectively and (2) Zhejiang Doulan's expected growth in manufacturing capacity in the coming years and the Group's expected growth in demand for manufacturing equipment produced by Zhejiang Doulan, which is in line with the Group's increasing manufacturing capacity.

Termination:

Chaowei Power may terminate the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021) by giving a written termination notice to Zhejiang Doulan with a notice period of no less than 30 Business Days.

REASONS FOR AND THE BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE BATTERY PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT PURCHASE AGREEMENT (2019-2021)

The Group will enjoy timely delivery of stable batteries intelligence manufacturing equipment and ancillary facilities sourced from Zhejiang Doulan by entering into the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021). The advanced nature and technical operability of the Group's production could be safeguarded through the equipment provided by Zhejiang Doulan at reasonable prices. The Board considers that Zhejiang Doulan can dedicate more resources than other third party suppliers to research and design for some of the Group's unique production processes and able to design and manufacture the production equipment and ancillary facilities based on the Group's specific production needs. Moreover, with Zhejiang Doulan providing maintenance and after-sales services of the production equipment, the Group can ensure the smooth operations of the production processes.

The Directors, including the independent non-executive Directors, are of the view that the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021) has been entered into on normal commercial terms, and the terms thereof are fair and reasonable and are in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Since Zhejiang Doulan, being a party to the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021) is an associate of Mr. Zhou, Mr. Zhou, and his family members, being Mr. Zhou Longrui, Ms. Yang Yunfei, Mr. Yang Xinxin and Ms. Fang Jianjun have abstained from voting on the Board resolution approving the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021) due to conflict of interests.

Save as disclosed above, no Director has a material interest in the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021) and none of the Directors has abstained from voting on the relevant board resolution approving the Battery Production Equipment Purchase Agreement (2019-2021).

INFORMATION OF THE PARTIES

The Group is principally engaged in the business of lead-acid motive battery manufacturing. Chaowei Power is an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and it is the principal operating subsidiary of the Group.

Zhejiang Doulan is principally engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of electrical machinery, electronic equipment and parts, as well as research and development, manufacturing and sales of automation equipment and control software, technical equipment, moulds, automation robotic arms, automations, intelligent production equipment and ancillary facilities. As at the date of this announcement, Zhejiang Doulan is owned as to 60% by Mr. Zhou and 40% by individuals who are Independent Third Parties.