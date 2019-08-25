Log in
Chaowei Power : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

08/25/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited

超 威 動 力 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 951)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue for the Period was approximately RMB11,711 million (the corresponding period of 2018: approximately RMB13,371 million).
  • Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the Period was approximately RMB286.0 million (the corresponding period of 2018: approximately RMB102.4 million).
  • Basic earnings per share for the Period amounted to RMB0.26 (the corresponding period of 2018: RMB0.09).
  • The Board resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the Period.

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" or each the "Director") of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim financial results and financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018. These interim financial results have been reviewed by the Company's auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Certified Public Accountants and the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Company.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

4

11,711,083

13,370,865

Cost of sales

(10,199,449)

(11,920,126)

Gross profit

1,511,634

1,450,739

Other income and other gains

185,812

141,203

Other expenses and losses

(17,501)

(18,432)

Impairment losses under expected credit loss model,

(100,499)

  net of reversal

(53,867)

Distribution and selling expenses

(352,641)

(399,779)

Administrative expenses

(284,530)

(306,147)

Research and development expenses

(365,642)

(417,104)

Finance costs

(204,896)

(178,877)

Share of results of associates

762

(6,369)

Share of results of joint ventures

(10,601)

(9,183)

Profit before tax

5

361,898

202,184

Income tax expense

6

(125,826)

(65,063)

Profit for the period

236,072

137,121

Other comprehensive income:

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to

  • profit or loss:
  • Exchange differences on translation of

    financial statements of foreign operations

2,359

(1,495)

  Fair value gain on receivables at fair value through

3,822

    other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

273

Total comprehensive income for the period

242,253

135,899

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

285,974

  Owners of the Company

102,395

Non-controlling interests

(49,902)

34,726

236,072

137,121

Total comprehensive income (expense) for

  the period attributable to:

292,155

  Owners of the Company

101,173

Non-controlling interests

(49,902)

34,726

242,253

135,899

Earnings per share

0.26

- Basic (RMB)

7

0.09

- Diluted (RMB)

7

0.26

N/A

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 30 JUNE 2019

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

  Property, plant and equipment

5,059,141

4,991,790

Right-of-use assets

489,999

-

Prepaid lease payments

-

458,976

Investment properties

41,651

42,327

Goodwill

49,447

49,447

Intangible assets

274,542

294,149

  Interests in joint ventures

191,479

191,080

Interests in associates

125,719

131,160

  Equity instruments at FVTOCI

10,737

10,722

Loan receivables

64,949

78,949

  Amounts due from related parties

170,007

173,085

Deferred tax assets

536,662

477,286

  Prepayments and other receivables

61,165

47,433

  Deposits paid for acquisition of property,

    plant and equipment

169,174

140,609

7,244,672

7,087,013

CURRENT ASSETS

Prepaid lease payments

-

9,367

Inventories

2,792,530

2,163,059

Trade receivables

9

1,402,538

2,024,755

Receivables at FVTOCI

10

325,318

634,864

  Prepayments and other receivables

1,401,159

1,226,497

Loan receivables

71,203

143,659

  Amounts due from related parties

219,956

212,406

  Financial assets at fair value through

    profit and loss ("FVTPL")

86,928

66,427

Restricted bank deposits

1,789,320

1,159,844

  Bank balances and cash

2,455,501

2,975,507

10,544,453

10,616,385

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)

AT 30 JUNE 2019

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,274,535

Trade payables

11

2,057,807

Bills payables

12

1,556,931

1,145,288

  Other payables and accruals

1,142,874

1,473,255

Contract liabilities

579,470

578,037

Tax liabilities

225,335

151,545

Bank borrowings

3,631,768

3,761,691

Short-term note

-

299,930

  Amounts due to related parties

28,039

29,232

Lease liabilities

5,677

-

Warranty provision

539,802

535,253

9,984,431

10,032,038

NET CURRENT ASSETS

560,022

584,347

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

7,804,694

7,671,360

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

74,704

Share capital

74,961

  Share premium and reserves

4,174,258

3,927,707

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

4,248,962

4,002,668

Non-controlling interests

878,713

926,162

TOTAL EQUITY

5,127,675

4,928,830

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

4,888

Deferred tax liabilities

3,529

Deferred income

306,164

284,224

Bank borrowings

1,290,782

1,392,754

Lease liabilities

11,495

-

Medium-term note

647,348

646,331

Corporate bonds

416,342

415,692

2,677,019

2,742,530

7,804,694

7,671,360

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION
    The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 18 January 2010 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands and its shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 7 July 2010.
    The principal activities of the Group are manufacturing and sales of lead-acid motive batteries, lithium-ion batteries and other related products.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
    The condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
  3. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, as appropriate.
    Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the Period are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
    Application of new and amendments to IFRSs
    In the Period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to IFRSs which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements:

IFRS 16 IFRIC-Int 23 Amendments to IFRS 9 Amendments to IAS 19 Amendments to IAS 28 Amendments to IFRSs

Leases

Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle

Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to IFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 10:45:06 UTC
