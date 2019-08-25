Chaowei Power : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited

超 威 動 力 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 951)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the Period was approximately RMB11,711 million (the corresponding period of 2018: approximately RMB13,371 million).

Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the Period was approximately RMB286.0 million (the corresponding period of 2018: approximately RMB102.4 million).

Basic earnings per share for the Period amounted to RMB0.26 (the corresponding period of 2018: RMB0.09).

The Board resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the Period.

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" or each the "Director") of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim financial results and financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018. These interim financial results have been reviewed by the Company's auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Certified Public Accountants and the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Company.