|
Chaowei Power : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
08/25/2019 | 06:46am EDT
Chaowei Power Holdings Limited
超 威 動 力 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 951)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
Revenue for the Period was approximately RMB11,711 million (the corresponding period of 2018: approximately RMB13,371 million).
-
Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the Period was approximately RMB286.0 million (the corresponding period of 2018: approximately RMB102.4 million).
-
Basic earnings per share for the Period amounted to RMB0.26 (the corresponding period of 2018: RMB0.09).
-
The Board resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the Period.
INTERIM RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" or each the "Director") of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim financial results and financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018. These interim financial results have been reviewed by the Company's auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Certified Public Accountants and the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Company.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
4
|
11,711,083
|
|
13,370,865
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(10,199,449)
|
(11,920,126)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
1,511,634
|
|
1,450,739
|
Other income and other gains
|
|
185,812
|
141,203
|
Other expenses and losses
|
|
(17,501)
|
(18,432)
|
Impairment losses under expected credit loss model,
|
|
(100,499)
|
|
|
net of reversal
|
|
(53,867)
|
Distribution and selling expenses
|
|
(352,641)
|
(399,779)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(284,530)
|
(306,147)
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
(365,642)
|
(417,104)
|
Finance costs
|
|
(204,896)
|
(178,877)
|
Share of results of associates
|
|
762
|
(6,369)
|
Share of results of joint ventures
|
|
(10,601)
|
(9,183)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
5
|
361,898
|
|
202,184
|
Income tax expense
|
6
|
(125,826)
|
(65,063)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
236,072
|
|
137,121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income:
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to
-
profit or loss:
-
Exchange differences on translation of
|
financial statements of foreign operations
|
|
2,359
|
|
(1,495)
|
Fair value gain on receivables at fair value through
|
|
3,822
|
|
|
|
|
other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
242,253
|
|
135,899
|
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
285,974
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
|
102,395
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(49,902)
|
34,726
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
236,072
|
|
137,121
|
Total comprehensive income (expense) for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period attributable to:
|
|
292,155
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
|
101,173
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(49,902)
|
34,726
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
242,253
|
|
135,899
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic (RMB)
|
7
|
|
0.09
|
|
- Diluted (RMB)
|
7
|
0.26
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
|
At
|
At
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
5,059,141
|
4,991,790
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
489,999
|
-
|
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
|
-
|
458,976
|
|
Investment properties
|
|
41,651
|
42,327
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
49,447
|
49,447
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
274,542
|
294,149
|
Interests in joint ventures
|
|
191,479
|
191,080
|
|
Interests in associates
|
|
125,719
|
131,160
|
Equity instruments at FVTOCI
|
|
10,737
|
10,722
|
|
Loan receivables
|
|
64,949
|
78,949
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
|
170,007
|
173,085
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
536,662
|
477,286
|
Prepayments and other receivables
|
|
61,165
|
47,433
|
Deposits paid for acquisition of property,
|
|
|
|
|
plant and equipment
|
|
169,174
|
140,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,244,672
|
|
7,087,013
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
|
-
|
9,367
|
|
Inventories
|
|
2,792,530
|
2,163,059
|
|
Trade receivables
|
9
|
1,402,538
|
2,024,755
|
|
Receivables at FVTOCI
|
10
|
325,318
|
634,864
|
Prepayments and other receivables
|
|
1,401,159
|
1,226,497
|
|
Loan receivables
|
|
71,203
|
143,659
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
|
219,956
|
212,406
|
Financial assets at fair value through
|
|
|
|
|
profit and loss ("FVTPL")
|
|
86,928
|
66,427
|
|
Restricted bank deposits
|
|
1,789,320
|
1,159,844
|
Bank balances and cash
|
|
2,455,501
|
2,975,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,544,453
|
|
10,616,385
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)
AT 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
|
At
|
At
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
2,274,535
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
11
|
2,057,807
|
|
Bills payables
|
12
|
1,556,931
|
1,145,288
|
Other payables and accruals
|
|
1,142,874
|
1,473,255
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
579,470
|
578,037
|
|
Tax liabilities
|
|
225,335
|
151,545
|
|
Bank borrowings
|
|
3,631,768
|
3,761,691
|
|
Short-term note
|
|
-
|
299,930
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
|
28,039
|
29,232
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
5,677
|
-
|
|
Warranty provision
|
|
539,802
|
535,253
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,984,431
|
|
10,032,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
560,022
|
|
584,347
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
7,804,694
|
|
7,671,360
|
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74,704
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
74,961
|
Share premium and reserves
|
|
4,174,258
|
3,927,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
4,248,962
|
|
4,002,668
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
878,713
|
926,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
5,127,675
|
|
4,928,830
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,888
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
3,529
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
306,164
|
284,224
|
|
Bank borrowings
|
|
1,290,782
|
1,392,754
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
11,495
|
-
|
|
Medium-term note
|
|
647,348
|
646,331
|
|
Corporate bonds
|
|
416,342
|
415,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,677,019
|
|
2,742,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,804,694
|
|
7,671,360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
-
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 18 January 2010 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands and its shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 7 July 2010.
The principal activities of the Group are manufacturing and sales of lead-acid motive batteries, lithium-ion batteries and other related products.
-
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
The condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
-
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, as appropriate.
Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the Period are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Application of new and amendments to IFRSs
In the Period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to IFRSs which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements:
IFRS 16 IFRIC-Int 23 Amendments to IFRS 9 Amendments to IAS 19 Amendments to IAS 28 Amendments to IFRSs
Leases
Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle
Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to IFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
|
|