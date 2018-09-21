Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chaowei Power : Announcements and Notices - Lapse of Subscription Agreements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 02:14am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited 動力

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 951)

LAPSE OF SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS

Reference is made to the announcements (the ''Announcements'') of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 20 February 2018, 18 May 2018 and 22 June 2018. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms shall have the same meaning as those used in the Announcements.

The Company announces that, as at 20 September 2018, it has not received the Subscription Price from the Subscribers and Completion of the Subscription Agreements has not taken place. As the Company has not agreed to any further extension of the Completion Date beyond 20 September 2018, the Subscription Agreements have lapsed and ceased to have further effect. The respective rights and obligations of the parties thereunder shall cease; and the parties shall have no rights, claims, liabilities, demand, and costs and expenses against the other party in connection with the Subscription Agreements and any transactions contemplated thereunder.

The Board considers that the lapse of Subscription Agreements will not have any material adverse impact on the business operation and financial position of the Group.

By Order of the Board

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited

Zhou Mingming

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Changxing, Zhejiang Province, the PRC, 20 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. ZHOU Mingming, Mr. ZHOU Longrui, Ms. YANG Yunfei and Mr. YANG Xinxin; the non-executive Director is Ms. FANG Jianjun; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. WANG Jiqiang, Prof. OUYANG Minggao, Mr. LEE Conway Kong Wai and Mr. NG Chi Kit.

Disclaimer

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 00:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:34aAVJENNINGS : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Pricing Opens in a new Window
PU
03:33aEL PASO ELECTRIC : to close Solano Drive office
AQ
03:32aWELLS FARGO : Embattled Wells Fargo plans to slash thousands of jobs
AQ
03:31aHYCON : Glosfer Sets Off Blockchain C&S to Supercharge HYCON’s Real Life Applications
AQ
03:30aFive Uses, One Appliance. West Bend’s New Versatility Cooker!
BU
03:29aSUPALAI PCL : SET reminds the last trading day of SPALI-W4 on September 25, 2018
PU
03:29aNIPPON PROLOGIS REIT : Awarded 5 Stars from GRESB
PU
03:29aMAXITRANS INDUSTRIES : Continues to Drive Awareness for Mental Health
PU
03:23aOVERSEAS EDUCATION : Global Vice-Chair of International Educational Consultants Association (IECA) Forged a Partnership with Lighthouse Academy in China, a New Player in China’s Overseas Education Market
AQ
03:21aPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Financings
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
3TESLA : TESLA : VP of global supply management resigns - Bloomberg
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Wild Ride Continues with 18 Percent Stock Dip
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.