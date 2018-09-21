Chaowei Power : Announcements and Notices - Lapse of Subscription Agreements

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited 超 威動力 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 951)

LAPSE OF SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS

Reference is made to the announcements (the ''Announcements'') of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 20 February 2018, 18 May 2018 and 22 June 2018. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms shall have the same meaning as those used in the Announcements.

The Company announces that, as at 20 September 2018, it has not received the Subscription Price from the Subscribers and Completion of the Subscription Agreements has not taken place. As the Company has not agreed to any further extension of the Completion Date beyond 20 September 2018, the Subscription Agreements have lapsed and ceased to have further effect. The respective rights and obligations of the parties thereunder shall cease; and the parties shall have no rights, claims, liabilities, demand, and costs and expenses against the other party in connection with the Subscription Agreements and any transactions contemplated thereunder.

The Board considers that the lapse of Subscription Agreements will not have any material adverse impact on the business operation and financial position of the Group.

By Order of the Board

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited

Zhou Mingming

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Changxing, Zhejiang Province, the PRC, 20 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. ZHOU Mingming, Mr. ZHOU Longrui, Ms. YANG Yunfei and Mr. YANG Xinxin; the non-executive Director is Ms. FANG Jianjun; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. WANG Jiqiang, Prof. OUYANG Minggao, Mr. LEE Conway Kong Wai and Mr. NG Chi Kit.