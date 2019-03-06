Chaowei Power : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 Feb 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/2/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChaowei Power Holdings Limited 6 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 951

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

US$0.1 US$100,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 10,000,000,000

US$0.1 US$100,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Authorised share capital (State currency)

US$100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,107,911,979 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,107,911,979 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share options granted on 04/04/2018 under the share option scheme adopted on 07/07/2010 (Exercise price: HK$4.332)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.Share options granted on 21/12/2018 under the share option scheme adopted on 07/07/2010 (Exercise price: HK$3.114)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

0

0

Exercised

0

0

Cancelled

Total A. (Ordinary shares) 0

0

0

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Lapsed No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month 3,250,000 3,575,000 March 2019

0 0

0 0

US$0

N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month