Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chaowei Power : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 Feb 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:27am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/2/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChaowei Power Holdings Limited 6 March 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 951

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

  • US$0.1 US$100,000,000

    Increase/(decrease)

    Nil

    Nil

    Balance at close of the month

    10,000,000,000

  • US$0.1 US$100,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Authorised share capital (State currency)

US$100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,107,911,979

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,107,911,979

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share options granted on 04/04/2018 under the share option scheme adopted on 07/07/2010 (Exercise price: HK$4.332)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.Share options granted on 21/12/2018 under the share option scheme adopted on 07/07/2010 (Exercise price: HK$3.114)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

0

0

Exercised

0

0

Cancelled

Total A. (Ordinary shares) 0

0

0

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Lapsed

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

3,250,000

3,575,000

March 2019

0 0

0 0

US$0

N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 13:26:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Alto, An Alternative Investment Platform For IRAs, Raises $2.8M
PU
08:42aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.3 - Non-Standard Finance Plc
PU
08:40aZAYO : says evaluating options, shares jump 12 percent
RE
08:40aMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT IN MÜNCHEN : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:40aCardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thomas Moffatt as Chief Commercial Officer
NE
08:39aNaBITA Issues Position Statement on Involuntary Withdrawals and the Use of Behavioral Agreements
PR
08:39aFine Wine & Good Spirits to Welcome Jesse James Dupree to Mechanicsburg Premium Collection
PR
08:38aEVOKE PHARMA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:38aNORTH BUD FARMS : IIROC Trading Halt - NBUD
AQ
08:37aALIMERA SCIENCES : Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN(R) in France
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2Dialog Semi sees core business growing post-Apple deal, shares rally
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
4SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler Group meets targets in 2018
5ACACIA MINING : ACACIA MINING : Mining Indaba Presentation - February 2019

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.