Chaowei Power : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 Feb 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/2/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChaowei Power Holdings Limited 6 March 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 951
Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
No. of preference shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Stock code :
N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other classes of shares
Par value
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
Authorised share capital (State currency)
US$100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,107,911,979
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
1,107,911,979
N/A
N/A
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share options granted on 04/04/2018 under the share option scheme adopted on 07/07/2010 (Exercise price: HK$4.332)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2.Share options granted on 21/12/2018 under the share option scheme adopted on 07/07/2010 (Exercise price: HK$3.114)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted
0
0
Exercised
0
0
Cancelled
Total A. (Ordinary shares) 0
0
0
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
Lapsed
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at close of
the month
3,250,000
3,575,000
March 2019
0 0
0 0
US$0
N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
pursuant thereto
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
/Amount atclose of preceding month
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the monthclose of the month