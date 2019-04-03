|
Chaparral Energy : April 2 2019 - 4 - 12819453
04/03/2019 | 12:07am EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0287
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
|
Estimated average burden
|
|
hours per response:
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
Reynolds Kermit Earl
|
|
|
|
|
Chaparral Energy, Inc.[ CHAP ]
|
|
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Director
|
|
10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Officer (give title
|
|
Other (specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03/29/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
below)
|
|
below)
|
|
|
701 CEDAR LAKE BLVD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OKLAHOMA
|
OK
|
|
73114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
CITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form filed by More than One Reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|
|
|
2. Transaction
|
|
2A. Deemed
|
|
3.
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
5. Amount of
|
|
6. Ownership
|
7. Nature
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Execution Date,
|
|
Transaction
|
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
Securities
|
|
Form: Direct
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
if any
|
|
|
|
Code (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
(D) or
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
Amount
|
(A) or
|
Price
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
03/29/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
|
|
7,100
|
A
|
$5.6388(1)
|
446,057
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of
|
2.
|
|
|
3. Transaction
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4.
|
|
|
|
5. Number
|
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and
|
|
8. Price
|
|
9. Number of
|
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Derivative
|
Conversion
|
|
Date
|
|
Execution Date,
|
Transaction
|
of
|
|
Expiration Date
|
Amount of
|
|
of
|
|
|
derivative
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
Security
|
or Exercise
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
if any
|
Code (Instr.
|
Derivative
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
Securities
|
|
Derivative
|
|
Securities
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
(Instr. 3)
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying
|
|
Security
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
Owned
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
Security (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed
|
|
|
|
|
3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
(D)
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
Title
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
1.Represents a weighted average purchase price for the shares of Class A Common Stock - the high price was $5.7000 and the low price was $5.5100. The holder undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon written request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
Remarks:
/s/ Dasha K. Hodge, Attorney- in-Fact
** Signature of Reporting Person
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 04:06:04 UTC
|
|