Chaparral Energy : April 3 2019 - 4 - 12822687

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Walker Joshua Duane Chaparral Energy, Inc.[ CHAP ] (Check all applicable) Director 10% Owner 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) X Officer (give title Other (specify 04/01/2019 (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 701 CEDAR LAKE BLVD See Remarks 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable (Street) Line) OKLAHOMA OK 73114 X Form filed by One Reporting Person CITY Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. and 5) Beneficially (D) or Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Indirect (I) Ownership Following (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Reported Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Class A Common Stock 04/01/2019 F(1) 4,036 D $5.61 49,026 D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. Disposed 3 and 4) Reported 4) of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

1.Exempt sale pursuant to Rule 16b-3(e) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Represents shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer delivered or withheld for payment of withholding taxes upon the vesting of 13,750 shares of restricted stock awarded under the Management Incentive Plan of the Issuer, dated as of August 9, 2017. The number of vested shares withheld was based on the closing price of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock on April 1, 2019.

Vice President - Completions & Operations

/s/ Dasha K. Hodge, Attorney- 04/03/2019 in-Fact

