Chaparral Energy : April 3 2019 - 4 - 12822689

Chaparral Energy : April 3 2019
04/04/2019
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Ver Hoeve Mark Wallace
Chaparral Energy, Inc.[ CHAP ]
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
04/01/2019
(Last)
701 CEDAR LAKE BLVD
Vice President - Geoscience
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
OKLAHOMA
OK
|
73114
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Class A Common Stock
04/01/2019
F(1)
5,824
|
D
$5.61
|
74,107
|
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of
1.Exempt sale pursuant to Rule 16b-3(e) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Represents shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer delivered or withheld for payment of withholding taxes upon the vesting of 13,750 shares of restricted stock awarded under the Management Incentive Plan of the Issuer, dated as of August 9, 2017. The number of vested shares withheld was based on the closing price of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock on April 1, 2019.
Remarks:
/s/ Dasha K. Hodge, Attorney- in-Fact
Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
