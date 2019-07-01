Chaparral Energy : July 1 2019 - 4 - 12991872

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

SVP Special Situations III LLC

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

SVP Special Situations IV LLC

C/O STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC 100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

SVP Special Situations III-A LLC

Explanation of Responses:

The reported securities are held directly by Strategic Value Master Fund, Ltd., Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P., Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P., and Strategic Value Opportunities Fund, L.P. (together, the "Funds"), and may be deemed to be held indirectly by Strategic Value Partners, LLC ("Strategic Value Partners"), SVP Special Situations III LLC ("Special Situations III"), SVP Special Situations IV LLC ("Special Situations IV"), and SVP Special Situations III-A LLC ("Special Situations III-A"), each as investment manager, and Victor Khosla ("Mr. Khosla" and together with Strategic Value Partners, Special Situations III, Special Situations IV, and Special Situations III-A, the "Reporting Persons"), as the sole member of Midwood Holdings, LLC, the managing member of Strategic Value Partners, in each case as described below.

The filing of this Form 4 shall not be construed as an admission that the Reporting Persons or the Funds are or were for the purposes of Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise the beneficial owners of any securities of Chaparral Energy, Inc. (the "Issuer"). The Reporting Persons and the Funds disclaim such beneficial ownership, except to the extent of their pecuniary interest.

Held directly by Strategic Value Master Fund, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted company. Strategic Value Partners is the investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion over Strategic Value Master Fund, Ltd. Strategic Value Partners is indirectly majority owned and controlled by Mr. Khosla.

Held directly by Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. Special Situations III is the investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion over Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P. Each of Strategic Value Special Situations Fund III, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, and Strategic Value Special Situations Offshore Fund III, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership, holds limited partnership interests in Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P. Strategic Value Partners is the managing member of Special Situations III. Strategic Value Partners and Special Situations III are both indirectly majority owned and controlled by Mr. Khosla.

Held directly by Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. Special Situations IV is the investment manager of, and exercises discretion over Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P. Each of Strategic Value Special Situations Fund IV, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, and Strategic Value Special Situations Offshore Fund IV, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership, holds limited partnership interests in Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P. Strategic Value Partners is the managing member of Special Situations IV. Strategic Value Partners and Special Situations IV are both indirectly majority owned and controlled by Mr. Khosla.