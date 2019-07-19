Chaparral Energy : July 19 2019 - SC 13D/A - 13015670

Log in
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D/A

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 8)*

Chaparral Energy, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

15942R208

(CUSIP Number)

David B. Charnin, Esq.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC

100 West Putnam Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

(203) 618-3500

Eleazer Klein, Esq.

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

919 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10022 (212) 756-2000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

July 17, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of Rule 13d-1(e), Rule 13d-1(f) or Rule 13d-1(g), check the following box. [ ]

(Page 1 of 9 Pages)

______________________________

  • The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No. 15942R208

SCHEDULE 13D/A

Page 2 of 9 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Strategic Value Partners, LLC

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) ¨

(b) ¨

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

WC (see Item 3)

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDING IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS ¨

2(d) or 2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

0

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

13,902,367 (1)

OWNED BY

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

0

PERSON WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

13,902,367 (1)

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

13,902,367 (1)

12

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

¨

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

30.0% (2)

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO

  1. Consists of (i) 1,399,807 shares of Class A Common Stock beneficially owned by Strategic Value Partners, LLC as the investment manager of Strategic Value Master Fund, Ltd., (ii) 1,331,851 shares of Class A Common Stock beneficially owned by SVP Special Situations III LLC as the investment manager of Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P., (iii) 7,712,110 shares of Class A Common Stock beneficially owned by SVP Special Situations IV LLC as the investment manager of Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P., and (iv) 3,458,599 shares of Class A Common Stock beneficially owned by SVP Special Situations III-A LLC as the investment manager of Strategic Value Opportunities Fund, L.P., all of which may also be deemed to be beneficially owned by Strategic Value Partners, LLC as the managing member of each such investment manager entity.
  2. Based on 46,341,222 shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer outstanding as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019 filed by the Issuer with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019.

CUSIP No. 15942R208

SCHEDULE 13D/A

Page 3 of 9 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

SVP Special Situations III LLC

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) ¨

(b) ¨

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

WC (see Item 3)

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDING IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO

¨

ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

0

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

1,331,851 (1)

OWNED BY

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

0

PERSON WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

1,331,851 (1)

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

1,331,851 (1)

12

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

¨

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

2.9% (2)

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO

  1. Consists of 1,331,851 shares of Class A Common Stock beneficially owned by SVP Special Situations III LLC as the investment manager of Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P.
  2. Based on 46,341,222 shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer outstanding as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019 filed by the Issuer with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019.

CUSIP No. 15942R208SCHEDULE 13D/APage 4 of 9 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

SVP Special Situations IV LLC

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) ¨

(b) ¨

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

WC (see Item 3)

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDING IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO

¨

ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

0

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

7,712,110 (1)

OWNED BY

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

0

PERSON WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

7,712,110 (1)

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

7,712,110 (1)

12

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

¨

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

16.6% (2)

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO

  1. Consists of 7,712,110 shares of Class A Common Stock beneficially owned by SVP Special Situations IV LLC as the investment manager of Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P.
  2. Based on 46,341,222 shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer outstanding as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019 filed by the Issuer with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019.

CUSIP No. 15942R208

SCHEDULE 13D/A

Page 5 of 9 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

SVP Special Situations III-A LLC

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) ¨

(b) ¨

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

WC (see Item 3)

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDING IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO

¨

ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

0

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

3,458,599 (1)

OWNED BY

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

0

PERSON WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

3,458,599 (1)

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

3,458,599 (1)

12

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

¨

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

7.5% (2)

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO

  1. Consists of 3,458,599 shares of Class A Common Stock beneficially owned by SVP Special Situations III-A LLC as the investment manager of Strategic Value Opportunities Fund, L.P.
  2. Based on 46,341,222 shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer outstanding as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019 filed by the Issuer with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019.

Disclaimer

Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
