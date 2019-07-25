Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chaparral Energy : July 25 2019 - SC 13G - 13022615

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )*

Chaparral Energy, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

15942R208

(CUSIP Number)

July 17, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  • Rule 13d-1(b) Rule 13d-1(c)
  • Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No. 15942R208

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSON

1

Sunrise Partners Limited Partnership

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)

  • (a)
    (b)
    SEC USE ONLY

3

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

  • Cayman Islands

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

2,358,654

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY EACH

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING PERSON

7

WITH

0

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

  • 2,358,654

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

  • 2,358,654

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)

10

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

11 5.09%(1)

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

12 PN

_________________________

  1. Based upon a total of 46,341,222 outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019.

CUSIP No. 15942R208

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSON

1

Paloma International, L.P.

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)

  • (a)
    (b)
    SEC USE ONLY

3

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

  • Cayman Islands

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

2,358,654

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY EACH

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING PERSON

7

WITH

0

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

2,358,654

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

2,358,654

10

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

5.09%(1)

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

PN, HC

_________________________

  1. Based upon a total of 46,341,222 outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019.

CUSIP No. 15942R208

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSON

1

Paloma Partners Management Company

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)

  • (a)
    (b)
    SEC USE ONLY

3

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

  • Delaware

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

2,358,654

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY EACH

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING PERSON

7

WITH

0

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

2,358,654

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

2,358,654

10

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

5.09%(1)

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

CO, IA

_________________________

  1. Based upon a total of 46,341,222 outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019.

CUSIP No. 15942R208

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSON

1

Paloma Partners Advisors LP

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)

  • (a)
    (b)
    SEC USE ONLY

3

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

  • Delaware

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

2,358,654

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY EACH

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING PERSON

7

WITH

0

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

2,358,654

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

2,358,654

10

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

5.09%(1)

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

PN, IA

_________________________

  1. Based upon a total of 46,341,222 outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 00:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY : Recognized for Arm-based Server CPU Leadership
PU
08:29pTHOMSON RESOURCES LTD (ASX : TMZ) Chillagoe Project Update
AQ
08:27pBETTERU EDUCATION : Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
08:23pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Verb Technology Company, Inc. - VERB
GL
08:20pSOFTBANK : Launch of SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (PDF)
PU
08:20pSALESFORCE COM : Trailblazers Visit White House for “Pledge to America's Workers” Celebration
PU
08:16pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intelligent Systems Corporation - INS
GL
08:15pDISCOVERY : REVOLUTIONARY NEW SERIES “SERENGETI” PREMIERES SUNDAY AUGUST 4
PU
08:15pDISCOVERY : HGTV BRINGS ‘THE BRADY BUNCH' CAST TO THE TELEVISION CRITICS ASSOCIATION TOUR TO PROMOTE THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW SERIES ‘A VERY BRADY RENOVATION'
PU
08:15pCOMMENCEMENT BANK : Second Quarter Financials
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Alphabet shares soar on new details into YouTube, cloud growth
2Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : traffic surges, posts best sales growth in three years
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : Announces Senior Leadership Changes
5INTEL CORPORATION : Intel says customers stockpiling chips on U.S.-China tension, hikes forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group