Chaparral Energy : July 25 2019 - SC 13G - 13022615

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. )*
Chaparral Energy, Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
15942R208
(CUSIP Number)
July 17, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
-
Rule 13d-1(b)☒ Rule 13d-1(c)
-
Rule 13d-1(d)
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
CUSIP No. 15942R208
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSON
1
Sunrise Partners Limited Partnership
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
3
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
|
|
5
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
2,358,654
|
BENEFICIALLY
|
OWNED BY EACH
|
|
|
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
REPORTING PERSON
|
7
|
WITH
|
0
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)
10 ☐
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
11 5.09%(1)
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)
12 PN
_________________________
-
Based upon a total of 46,341,222 outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019.
CUSIP No. 15942R208
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSON
1
Paloma International, L.P.
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
3
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
|
|
|
|
5
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
|
2,358,654
|
BENEFICIALLY
|
|
OWNED BY EACH
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
REPORTING PERSON
|
|
7
|
WITH
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
|
|
|
2,358,654
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
|
2,358,654
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)
|
☐
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
|
5.09%(1)
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)
|
PN, HC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_________________________
-
Based upon a total of 46,341,222 outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019.
CUSIP No. 15942R208
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSON
1
Paloma Partners Management Company
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
3
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
|
|
|
|
5
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
|
2,358,654
|
BENEFICIALLY
|
|
OWNED BY EACH
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
REPORTING PERSON
|
|
7
|
WITH
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
|
|
|
2,358,654
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
|
2,358,654
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)
|
☐
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
|
5.09%(1)
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)
|
CO, IA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_________________________
-
Based upon a total of 46,341,222 outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019.
CUSIP No. 15942R208
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSON
1
Paloma Partners Advisors LP
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
3
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
|
|
|
|
5
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
|
2,358,654
|
BENEFICIALLY
|
|
OWNED BY EACH
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
REPORTING PERSON
|
|
7
|
WITH
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
|
|
|
2,358,654
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
|
2,358,654
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)
|
☐
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
|
5.09%(1)
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)
|
PN, IA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_________________________
-
Based upon a total of 46,341,222 outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer as of May 6, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 00:04:04 UTC