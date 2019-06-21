Log in
Chaparral Energy : June 21 2019 - 4 - 12976760

06/21/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Strategic Value Partners, LLC

Chaparral Energy, Inc.[ CHAP ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

X

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

06/19/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

Form filed by One Reporting Person

GREENWICH CT

06830

X

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership (Instr.

Following

(Instr. 4)

4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Class A Common Stock

1,399,807

I

See

footnotes(1)(2)(3)

Class A Common Stock

1,331,851

I

See

footnotes(1)(2)(4)

Class A Common Stock

06/19/2019

P

32,411

A

$3.37

6,091,112

I

See

footnotes(1)(2)(5)

Class A Common Stock

06/20/2019

P

69,100

A

$3.7

6,160,212

I

See

footnotes(1)(2)(5)

Class A Common Stock

06/21/2019

P

16,106

A

$3.77

6,176,318

I

See

footnotes(1)(2)(5)

Class A Common Stock

06/19/2019

P

14,021

A

$3.37

2,722,850

I

See

footnotes(1)(2)(6)

Class A Common Stock

06/20/2019

P

30,900

A

$3.7

2,753,750

I

See

footnotes(1)(2)(6)

Class A Common Stock

06/21/2019

P

7,200

A

$3.77

2,760,950

I

See

footnotes(1)(2)(6)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Strategic Value Partners, LLC

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE

(Street)

GREENWICH

CT

06830

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

SVP Special Situations III LLC

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE

(Street)

GREENWICH

CT

06830

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

SVP Special Situations IV LLC

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

C/O STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC 100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE

(Street)

GREENWICH

CT

06830

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

SVP Special Situations III-A LLC

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE

(Street)

GREENWICH

CT

06830

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Khosla Victor

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE

(Street)

GREENWICH

CT

06830

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

1. The reported securities are held directly by Strategic Value Master Fund, Ltd., Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P., Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P., and Strategic Value Opportunities Fund, L.P. (together, the "Funds"), and may be deemed to be held indirectly by Strategic Value Partners, LLC ("Strategic Value Partners"), SVP Special Situations III LLC ("Special Situations III"), SVP Special Situations IV LLC ("Special Situations IV"), and SVP Special Situations III-A LLC ("Special Situations III-A"), each as investment manager, and Victor Khosla ("Mr. Khosla" and together with Strategic Value Partners, Special Situations III, Special Situations IV, and Special Situations III-A, the "Reporting Persons"), as the sole member of Midwood Holdings, LLC, the managing member of Strategic Value Partners, in each case as described below.

  1. The filing of this Form 4 shall not be construed as an admission that the Reporting Persons or the Funds are or were for the purposes of Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise the beneficial owners of any securities of Chaparral Energy, Inc. (the "Issuer"). The Reporting Persons and the Funds disclaim such beneficial ownership, except to the extent of their pecuniary interest.
  2. Held directly by Strategic Value Master Fund, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted company. Strategic Value Partners is the investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion over Strategic Value Master Fund, Ltd. Strategic Value Partners is indirectly majority owned and controlled by Mr. Khosla.
  3. Held directly by Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. Special Situations III is the investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion over, Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P. Each of Strategic Value Special Situations Fund III, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, and Strategic Value Special Situations Offshore Fund III, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership, holds limited partnership interests in Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P. Strategic Value Partners is the managing member of Special Situations III. Strategic Value Partners and Special Situations III are both indirectly majority owned and controlled by Mr. Khosla.
  4. Held directly by Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. Special Situations IV is the investment manager of, and exercises discretion over, Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P. Each of Strategic Value Special Situations Fund IV, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, and Strategic Value Special Situations Offshore Fund IV, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership, holds limited partnership interests in Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P. Strategic Value Partners is the managing member of Special Situations IV. Strategic Value Partners and Special Situations IV are both indirectly majority owned and controlled by Mr. Khosla.
  5. Held directly by Strategic Value Opportunities Fund, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. Special Situations III-A is the investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion over, Strategic Value Opportunities Fund, L.P. Strategic Value Partners is the managing member of Special Situations III-A. Strategic Value Opportunities Feeder Fund, Ltd. holds limited partnership interests in Strategic Value Opportunities Fund, L.P. Strategic Value Partners and Special Situations III-A are both indirectly majority owned and controlled by Mr. Khosla.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC

By: /s/ James Dougherty

Name: James Dougherty Title:

Chief Financial Officer

SVP Special Situations III LLC By: /s/ James Dougherty Name: James Dougherty Title:

Chief Financial Officer

SVP Special Situations IV LLC By: /s/ James Dougherty Name: James Dougherty Title:

Chief Financial Officer

SVP Special Situations III-A LLC By: /s/ James Dougherty Name: James Dougherty Title:

Chief Financial Officer

/s/ Victor Khosla

** Signature of Reporting Person

06/21/2019

06/21/2019

06/21/2019

06/21/2019

06/21/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 01:04:03 UTC
