Chaparral Energy : June 21 2019 - 4 - 12976760
06/21/2019 | 09:05pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Strategic Value Partners, LLC
Chaparral Energy, Inc.[ CHAP ]
(Check all applicable)
Director
X
10% Owner
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
Officer (give title
Other (specify
06/19/2019
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
below)
below)
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
Line)
(Street)
Form filed by One Reporting Person
GREENWICH CT
|
Form filed by More than One Reporting
Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature of
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4
Securities
Form: Direct
Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
and 5)
(D) or
Beneficial
|
|
|
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Reported
|
Class A Common Stock
1,399,807
I
See
Class A Common Stock
1,331,851
I
See
Class A Common Stock
06/19/2019
P
32,411
A
$3.37
6,091,112
I
See
Class A Common Stock
06/20/2019
P
69,100
A
$3.7
6,160,212
I
See
Class A Common Stock
06/21/2019
P
16,106
A
$3.77
6,176,318
I
See
Class A Common Stock
06/19/2019
P
14,021
A
$3.37
2,722,850
I
See
Class A Common Stock
06/20/2019
P
30,900
A
$3.7
2,753,750
I
See
Class A Common Stock
06/21/2019
P
7,200
A
$3.77
2,760,950
I
See
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
of
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
|
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
|
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr.
|
Following
(I) (Instr.
|
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4)
Amount
or
Number
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Strategic Value Partners, LLC
|
|
|
|
100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE
|
GREENWICH
CT
06830
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
SVP Special Situations III LLC
|
|
|
100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE
|
GREENWICH
CT
06830
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
SVP Special Situations IV LLC
C/O STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC 100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE
(Street)
GREENWICH
CT
06830
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
SVP Special Situations III-A LLC
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE
|
GREENWICH
CT
06830
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Khosla Victor
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
100 WEST PUTNAM AVENUE
|
GREENWICH
CT
06830
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
1. The reported securities are held directly by Strategic Value Master Fund, Ltd., Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P., Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P., and Strategic Value Opportunities Fund, L.P. (together, the "Funds"), and may be deemed to be held indirectly by Strategic Value Partners, LLC ("Strategic Value Partners"), SVP Special Situations III LLC ("Special Situations III"), SVP Special Situations IV LLC ("Special Situations IV"), and SVP Special Situations III-A LLC ("Special Situations III-A"), each as investment manager, and Victor Khosla ("Mr. Khosla" and together with Strategic Value Partners, Special Situations III, Special Situations IV, and Special Situations III-A, the "Reporting Persons"), as the sole member of Midwood Holdings, LLC, the managing member of Strategic Value Partners, in each case as described below.
The filing of this Form 4 shall not be construed as an admission that the Reporting Persons or the Funds are or were for the purposes of Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise the beneficial owners of any securities of Chaparral Energy, Inc. (the "Issuer"). The Reporting Persons and the Funds disclaim such beneficial ownership, except to the extent of their pecuniary interest.
Held directly by Strategic Value Master Fund, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted company. Strategic Value Partners is the investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion over Strategic Value Master Fund, Ltd. Strategic Value Partners is indirectly majority owned and controlled by Mr. Khosla.
Held directly by Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. Special Situations III is the investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion over, Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P. Each of Strategic Value Special Situations Fund III, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, and Strategic Value Special Situations Offshore Fund III, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership, holds limited partnership interests in Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund III, L.P. Strategic Value Partners is the managing member of Special Situations III. Strategic Value Partners and Special Situations III are both indirectly majority owned and controlled by Mr. Khosla.
Held directly by Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. Special Situations IV is the investment manager of, and exercises discretion over, Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P. Each of Strategic Value Special Situations Fund IV, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, and Strategic Value Special Situations Offshore Fund IV, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership, holds limited partnership interests in Strategic Value Special Situations Master Fund IV, L.P. Strategic Value Partners is the managing member of Special Situations IV. Strategic Value Partners and Special Situations IV are both indirectly majority owned and controlled by Mr. Khosla.
Held directly by Strategic Value Opportunities Fund, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. Special Situations III-A is the investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion over, Strategic Value Opportunities Fund, L.P. Strategic Value Partners is the managing member of Special Situations III-A. Strategic Value Opportunities Feeder Fund, Ltd. holds limited partnership interests in Strategic Value Opportunities Fund, L.P. Strategic Value Partners and Special Situations III-A are both indirectly majority owned and controlled by Mr. Khosla.
Strategic Value Partners, LLC
By: /s/ James Dougherty
Name: James Dougherty Title:
Chief Financial Officer
SVP Special Situations III LLC By: /s/ James Dougherty Name: James Dougherty Title:
Chief Financial Officer
SVP Special Situations IV LLC By: /s/ James Dougherty Name: James Dougherty Title:
Chief Financial Officer
SVP Special Situations III-A LLC By: /s/ James Dougherty Name: James Dougherty Title:
Chief Financial Officer
/s/ Victor Khosla
** Signature of Reporting Person
06/21/2019
06/21/2019
06/21/2019
06/21/2019
06/21/2019
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 01:04:03 UTC
