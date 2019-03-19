Chaparral Energy : March 19 2019 - 4 - 12789347

SEC Form 4

Explanation of Responses:

1. Exempt sale pursuant to Rule 16b-3(e) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Represents shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer delivered or withheld for payment of withholding taxes upon the vesting of 16,854 shares of restricted stock awarded under the Management Incentive Plan of the Issuer, dated as of August 9, 2017 (the "MIP"). The number of vested shares withheld was based on the closing price of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock on March 15, 2019.

2. Represents the forfeiture of 18,298 shares of performance restricted stock and 57,003 shares of time restricted stock granted to the Reporting Person pursuant to the MIP. The target vesting amount was reported in Table I of the Reporting Person's Form 3. The shares were forfeited on March 15, 2019 in connection with the retirement of Reporting Person from his position with the Company.

Former Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

03/19/2019

/s/ Dasha K. Hodge, Attorney-in-Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

