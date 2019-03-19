Log in
Chaparral Energy : March 19 2019 - 4 - 12789347

03/19/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

X

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Exempt sale pursuant to Rule 16b-3(e) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Represents shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer delivered or withheld for payment of withholding taxes upon the vesting of 16,854 shares of restricted stock awarded under the Management Incentive Plan of the Issuer, dated as of August 9, 2017 (the "MIP"). The number of vested shares withheld was based on the closing price of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock on March 15, 2019.

2. Represents the forfeiture of 18,298 shares of performance restricted stock and 57,003 shares of time restricted stock granted to the Reporting Person pursuant to the MIP. The target vesting amount was reported in Table I of the Reporting Person's Form 3. The shares were forfeited on March 15, 2019 in connection with the retirement of Reporting Person from his position with the Company.

Remarks:

Former Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

03/19/2019

/s/ Dasha K. Hodge, Attorney-in-Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 21:49:02 UTC
