Chaparral Energy : March Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements made in this presentation and by representatives of Chaparral Energy (the company) during the course of this presentation, which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations made by the company, which reflect management's experience, estimates and perception of historical trends, current conditions and anticipated future developments. Although the company believes these assumptions and expectations are reasonable, they are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of the company and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These include risks relating to financial performance and results, ability to improve our financial results and profitability following emergence from bankruptcy, availability of sufficient cash flow to execute our business plan, continued low or further declining commodity prices and demand for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, ability to hedge future production, ability to replace reserves and efficiently develop current reserves and the regulatory environment and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Initial production (IP) rates are discreet data points in each well's productive history. These rates are sometimes actual rates and sometimes extrapolated or normalized rates. As such, the rates for a particular well may decline over time and change as additional data becomes available. Peak production rates are not necessarily indicative or predictive of future production rates or economic rates-of-return from such wells and should not be relied upon for such purpose. The ability of the company or the relevant operator to maintain expected levels of production from a well is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those referenced and discussed above. In addition, methodology the company and other industry participants utilize to calculate peak IP rates may not be consistent and, as a result, the values reported may not be directly and meaningfully comparable. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please read risk factors in the company's annual reports on form 10-K as amended, quarterly reports on form 10-Q and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. This presentation includes financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principals (GAAP). For reconciliation of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the appendix.

High-growth, pure-play STACK/Merge oil company

• 14.4 MBoe/d 2018 STACK production • 20.5 MBoe/d 2018 total production

• 52% full year 2018 STACK production growth

Premier, contiguous acreage position

• 131,000 acres in world-class STACK Play • Primarily in black oil, normal pressure window in Kingfisher, Garfield and Canadian counties



Large resource base with deep inventory

• 2018 proved reserves of 94.8 MMBoe, a 35% increase from 2017, adjusted for 2018 divestitures

• 2018 STACK proved reserves increased 50% compared to 2017

• Decades of high-return inventory

Highly efficient, low-cost STACK assets

• $25.59/Boe 2018 STACK cash margins

• $4.86/Boe 2018 STACK LOE cost

Strong balance sheet

• No long-term maturities until December 2022

County STACK Acreage Held By Production Average Operated WI Average Non-Operated WI Kingfisher ~34,000 ~98% 72% 16% Canadian ~22,000 ~99% 66% 15% Garfield ~55,000 ~38% 64% 19% Major ~6,000 ~98% 52% 16% Other ~14,000 ~100% 51% 10%

2018 Chaparral Highlights

• Issued $300mm in senior notes and increased undrawn borrowing base from $265 to $325 million

• Recorded STACK production growth of: •60% Q4 2017 to Q4 2018 •52% full-year 2017 to full-year 2018

• Increased total proved reserves by 24% as compared to 2017 (35% after adjusting for 2018 divestitures)

• Grew STACK proved reserves by 50% as compared to 2017 • STACK PV-10 increase of 66% as compared to 2017

• De-risked ~50% of Garfield County and ~80% of Canadian County Merge acreage

Operated Meramec and Osage Well Performance Above Type Curve

Time Period Gross Wells Average WI Lateral Length IP-301 Liquids Type Curve IP-302 2018 44 63% 4,691 feet 750 73% 709

1 IP 30s represent the gross three-phase, peak 30-day production rate in Boe/dand are scaled to type curve lateral length of 4,800 feet

2 Represents the average gross three-phase, peak 30-day production rate in Boe/d of the STACK Meramec, Upper Osage, Lower Osage and Merge Miss type curves

