Chaparral Energy : May 28 2019 - 8-K - 12932446

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Form 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 28, 2019 CHAPARRAL ENERGY, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-38602 73-1590941 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 701 Cedar Lake Boulevard Oklahoma City, OK 73114 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (405) 478-8770 Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition On May 28, 2019, Chaparral Energy, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release providing operational results from recent well spacing tests and guidance updates for 2019 second quarter production. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure On May 28, 2019, the Company posted a new presentation titled "May 2019 Investor Presentation," under the "Investors-Presentations" section of the Company's website, www.chaparralenergy.com/investors. The presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2. The Company's slide show contains non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided quantitative reconciliations within the press release and presentation of the non- GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 of this current report on Form 8- K, including Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except to the extent expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information herein that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Many of the statements included or incorporated in this Current Report on Form 8-K and the furnished exhibits constitute "forward-looking statements." In particular, they include statements relating to future actions, strategies, future operating and financial performance, and the Company's future financial results. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Readers are cautioned that forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future operating and financial performance or results and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, the actual performance of the Company may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors described from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein). Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits Exhibit Number Description 99.1 Press release of Chaparral Energy, Inc. dated May 28, 2019. 99.2 May 2019 Investor Presentation.

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. May 28, 2019 CHAPARRAL ENERGY, INC. By: /s/ Scott Pittman Name: Scott Pittman Title: Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President

Exhibit 99.1 Chaparral Energy Announces Robust Results from Recent Canadian County Spacing Tests Oklahoma City, May 28, 2019 - Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) today announced an operational update for its recent 11-well cube style, co-development Foraker spacing test, as well as its three-well Denali partial spacing test in Canadian County. The company also announced participation in several upcoming investor conferences. Recent Highlights Continued excellent performance from drilling and completion capital program wells has increased total company production to more than 28,000 Boe/d and forecasted second quarter 2019 production is expected to be above the high end of its previously announced guidance range of 26,000 - 27,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d)

Announced average 30-day initial production (IP) results for all 11, single-mile Foraker wells of 1,357 Boe/d, with 48% oil

30-day initial production (IP) results for all 11, single-mile Foraker wells of 1,357 Boe/d, with 48% oil Achieved average 30-day IP results for all nine Meramec wells of 1,491 Boe/d, with 50% oil Reached average 30-day IP results for the two Woodford wells of 754 Boe/d, with 39% oil Significantly exceeded 30-day and 60-day oil IP expectations, with nine Meramec wells at 230% and 195% of oil type curve respectively and two Woodford wells at 138% and 120% of oil type curve respectively

Continued strong results from the single-mile,three-well partial section Denali spacing test

single-mile,three-well partial section Denali spacing test Reported average 30-day IP results of 1,290 Boe/d, average 60-day IP results of 1,149 Boe/d and average 90-day IP results of 1,032 Boe/d Achieved 145% of oil type curve through 260 days



"We are excited about the outstanding initial results we have seen from our operated Canadian County spacing tests," said Chief Executive Officer Earl Reynolds. "The Foraker 11-well cube style, co-development spacing test has clearly demonstrated enhanced productivity, which we believe helps to validate the upside potential of our cube-style, co- development approach moving forward. The nine Meramec wells had an average 30-day IP rate of 1,491 Boe/d, which is 170% of our type curve expectations. The Woodford wells are also performing above type curve, with 30-day IP rates of 754 Boe/d, or 102% of our type curve expectations. All 11 wells continue to flow naturally with no artificial lift and the bottom hole pressure drawdown and gas-oil ratio (GOR) trends are similar to nearby offset wells. These outstanding production results, coupled with costs at or below our type curve estimates, lead us to believe these wells will be some of the most economic and capital efficient wells Chaparral has ever drilled." "In addition to the Foraker results, we released additional information about our Denali spacing test, which has been online since September 2018," Reynolds continued. "The three-well Denali test had average initial 30-day IP rates similar to the Foraker wells at 1,290 Boe/d. These wells have continued to maintain strong performance and are 145% of our oil type curve expectations after 260 days of production. The knowledge and results gained from our two Meramec- target Denali partial section spacing test were incorporated in our Foraker full section development and were instrumental in helping maximize results. We will continue to enhance our knowledge, apply operational efficiencies and implement learnings on future spacing tests as we build upon our recent success." "With our current production in excess of 28,000 Boe/d, we expect to exceed the high end of our previously issued second quarter guidance. Our excellent capital efficient results, such as the Foraker test, allow us to profitably grow production and increase cash flow. This further increases our confidence that we have the capital resources to continue to execute our planned capital program and move closer to achieving cash flow neutrality. As a reminder, following the Foraker spacing test, we transitioned from four to three rigs and expect our second half 2019 capital spend will be lower than the first half. We are proud of our results and remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders," Reynolds concluded. Operational Update Chaparral finalized drilling of its 11-well cube style, co-development Foraker spacing test in Canadian County during the first quarter of 2019 and began completion of the wells late in the first quarter. The multi-well test was drilled from three pads into three distinct drilling targets, the Upper

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.