Chapman Eastway : Enhances Family Office Capabilities for Individuals and Families in Australia and Asia-Pacific

Firm Establishes Hong Kong Office and Appoints Family Office Expert Jean-Frederic Gagne as Managing Director

Chapman Eastway, one of Australia’s preeminent tax and family office advisory firms, today announced an expansion of its capabilities in Hong Kong to assist individuals and families of significant wealth who face a growing number of tax and wealth management challenges.

Jean-Frederic Gagne, who has 15 years of years of experience in corporate finance, banking, law, business advisory and family office services, was appointed to lead operations in Hong Kong.

Chapman Eastway’s Hong Kong office serves clients in Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and selected countries throughout Asia. The Hong Kong office also works closely with the team at Chapman Eastway’s Sydney headquarters to provide private clients with family office advisory, corporate advisory, due diligence and multi-jurisdictional taxation consulting services.

“Increased regulatory and tax compliance, together with sustained geo-political uncertainty, are making it increasingly difficult to manage significant wealth,” said Sean Cortis, CEO of Chapman Eastway. “The appointment of Jean-Frederic Gagne further strengthens our capabilities in Hong Kong and helps our team develop the strategies to navigate a growing number of wealth management and tax issues.”

Chapman Eastway’s expanded capability comes at a time when Australia has executed a series of significant Free Trade Agreements with its Asian partners, thus becoming a premier destination for millionaires globally and driving a multitude of wealth creation opportunities. At the same time, the challenges of migrating wealth and developing robust investment infrastructure are increasingly complex.

Gagne said, “The task of managing family wealth in the Asia-Pacific region has never been greater. For more than 100 years, Chapman Eastway has served individuals, families and businesses by providing strategic advice and counsel. Today, our team in Hong Kong and Sydney has even more expertise to manage cross-border complexity and to help clients structure solutions and preserve peace-of-mind.”

Before joining Chapman Eastway, Gagne served as Executive Vice-President for a single European family office based in Hong Kong and has been the trusted advisor to another prominent European family for more than seven years. Prior to that, he was an investment banker for BMO Capital Markets in Montreìal and a tax attorney with the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell in New York. Before practicing law, he was a Manager of the Financial Advisory Services practice of Deloitte in Montreìal.

Gagne is a CFA Charterholder, a lawyer (New York-qualified) and a Chartered Professional Accountant (Canada). He received a Master in Law and Finance from the University of Oxford, Bachelors of Common Law and Civil Law from McGill University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Universiteì Laval. He graduated from HEC Montreìal with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and a Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy (GDPA).

For more information about Chapman Eastway’s family office services, contact Sean Cortis, 61 2 9262 4933.

About Chapman Eastway

Based in Sydney, Chapman Eastway is a specialist family office advisory group that provides a comprehensive range of services to individuals, families and their businesses. Since 1897, the firm has remained dedicated to its founding principles: To create and preserve wealth by providing advisory services with the highest standards of professionalism. For more information, visit or www.chapmaneastway.com.au, or call +61 2 9262 4933.

