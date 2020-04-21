Chapman University : Hosts Fourth Ask the COVID-19 Experts with Faculty Researchers

Chapman University’s Vice President for Research, Thomas Piechota, hosts the next Ask the Experts – COVID-19 Research Town Hall on Monday, April 27, 2020, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., featuring several Chapman faculty who are working on COVID-19-related research and outreach. The public is welcome to join using this link.

Following brief presentations, attendees will be able to ask questions of the experts.

Featuring Chapman Experts:

Jim Doti, Ph.D. is president emeritus and professor of economics. He founded the A. Gary Anderson Center for Economic Research and has presented the Chapman Economic Forecast for 42 consecutive years. Dr. Doti will be providing analyses relating to when and how the California economy should hit the restart button.

Jennifer D. Keene, Ph.D. is a professor of history and dean of the Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences. She is a well-published expert on World War I. She has been involved in numerous public history projects that underscore the relevance of the World War I-era to the present day. She has served as an historical advisor to the World War I Centennial Commission, an historical consultant for numerous exhibits and films, and was recently featured in the PBS documentary mini-series, The Great War. She will speak about the Spanish Influenza Pandemic of 1918 and how learning about this pandemic of a century ago may give us a clearer perspective on today’s COVID-19 crisis.

Jason Douglas, Ph.D. is an assistant professor in the Crean College of Health and Behavioral Sciences. He has expertise in environmental psychology and public health training, with emphasis on social and environmental determinants of public health disparities. He has recently been funded as part of the COVID-19 Rapid Response Research program to work with a team on his project titled, Examination Social and Environmental Determinants of COVID-19 Incidence and Mortality in New York and Los Angeles.

Gregory Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an assistant professor of biology and the director of the Grand Challenges Initiative. Dr. Goldsmith will present preliminary results from a project that is building a comprehensive database of the response of U.S. colleges and universities to the emergence of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). Working with a team of 10 Chapman University undergraduates, Goldsmith and his collaborators have collected data on when higher education institutions transitioned to online learning, closed residence halls, and instituted remote work for faculty and staff. The results have the potential to improve epidemiological models of disease transmission, inform policy developed by public health officials, and provide insights for decision makers within the higher education community.

Erik Linstead, Ph.D. is associate professor and the associate dean of academic programs and faculty development in the Fowler School of Engineering. He is the principal investigator of the Machine Learning and Affiliated Technologies (MLAT) lab. Prior to his current role, he spent 12 years at Boeing as an embedded software engineer and currently serves as a consulting senior engineering specialist for the Aerospace Corporation in the areas of deep learning and computer vision. He will be sharing how students and faculty at Chapman have leveraged curriculum related to 3D printing and modeling to manufacture face shields as a response to PPE shortages arising from COVID-19. To date, over 2,000 units have been donated.

