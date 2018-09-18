Log in
Chardan Advises NovellusDX in Cross-Border Biotech Merger

09/18/2018 | 06:15pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan, a global investment bank, announced today that the firm acted as exclusive financial advisor to NovellusDX, Ltd., a leader in functional genomics, for the firm's agreement to merge with a newly formed Israeli subsidiary of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX).

Shareholders of NovellusDx will receive stock equal to approximately 49% of the equity of Cancer Genetics on a fully diluted basis (with certain adjustments). Cancer Genetics will be the surviving entity and expects to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

This transaction will combine Cancer Genetics' scale, expansive test portfolio and broad data set related to tumor biology, cultivated over more than a decade, with NovellusDx's proprietary technology and machine learning capabilities to form a leading, oncology-focused precision medicine company. The aim of the combined Company is to accelerate and enhance therapeutic development, effectively matching patients to targeted therapies to improve treatment success rates for biopharma companies.

"Chardan was very happy to work with NovellusDx and its dedicated investors on this complicated cross-border transaction," said Chardan Partner, Shai Gerson. "Executing on this overseas M&A mandate is another step in Chardan's growing M&A platform capabilities."

About Chardan

Chardan provides a full suite of Global Investment Banking services designed for emerging growth companies. Our full range of services includes capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, strategic advisory, equity research, institutional trading and market making. Headquartered in New York City, Chardan is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the following: FINRA, SIPC, NASDAQ and the NYSE Arca, Inc.

To learn more about Chardan, visit www.chardan.com

Media Contact: 
Emily Levine, Chardan
elevine@chardan.com
(646) 465-9018

Tom Rozycki, Prosek Partners
trozycki@prosek.com
(646) 503-5657

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chardan-advises-novellusdx-in-cross-border-biotech-merger-300714676.html

SOURCE Chardan Capital Markets, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
